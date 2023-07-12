UK and other allies ‘not Amazon’, Wallace tells Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and other allies ‘not Amazon’, Wallace tells Kyiv

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is at the Nato summit in Vilnius (James Manning/PA)
Both the US and the UK have told Ukraine that “we’re not Amazon”, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as he suggested that allies providing support to Kyiv also want “gratitude”.

Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear his frustrations at the reluctance of Nato members to agree a timetable for Ukraine to be admitted into the alliance.

Many Western allies, including the Biden administration and the UK Government, have been vocal backers of Ukraine.

The UK in particular has been at the forefront of Western states in sending weapons and defensive equipment to the war-torn country.

But Mr Wallace, who is attending the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, appeared to suggest Mr Zelensky needed to be mindful about keeping “doubting politicians” in the US on-side, particularly with a presidential election coming up next year.

Mr Wallace said some allies providing defensive aid to Kyiv “want to see gratitude”.

He said the US and the UK have told Ukraine that “we’re not Amazon”, a reference to the online retail giant, after being handed requests for new weapons.

He told reporters: “There is a slight word of caution here which is that, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude.

“My counsel to the Ukrainians… you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks.

“And yes the war is a noble war and yes we see it as you doing a war for not just yourself but our freedoms.

“But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America.

“You’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it and it’s worthwhile and they’re getting something for it.

“Whether you like that or not, that is just the reality of it.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with US President Joe Biden (Paul Ellis/PA)
Downing Street insisted Mr Zelensky had shown his gratitude for the UK’s support.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think you heard from President Zelensky repeatedly, and indeed just today, about his gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom for their support, for their generosity.”

He added: “We fully understand that the people of Ukraine, President Zelensky, are obviously fighting a war and face extremely difficult circumstances.

“The UK Government and UK people will be steadfast in supporting them.”

Following his meeting with Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said he was “grateful to the Prime Minister and the United Kingdom for supporting Ukraine’s accession to Nato and for participating in providing Ukraine with effective security guarantees for the period prior to membership in the alliance”.

He added he was “particularly grateful to the UK” for hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.