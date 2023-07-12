Campaigners sign letter calling on Yousaf to take action on wellbeing economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Campaigners sign letter calling on Yousaf to take action on wellbeing economy

By Press Association
Campaign groups and others have sent a letter about the wellbeing economy to Humza Yousaf (Paul Ellis/PA)
Campaign groups and others have sent a letter about the wellbeing economy to Humza Yousaf (Paul Ellis/PA)

More than 200 charities, unions, academics and campaigners have signed a letter to Humza Yousaf calling for action on the implementation of a wellbeing economy.

The First Minister appointed key ally Neil Gray to the post of Wellbeing Economy Secretary earlier this year, prioritising the shift away from gauging prosperity using traditional economic measures such as GDP.

The open letter – arranged by Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland – calls for the Scottish Government to use devolved tax powers to spread wealth, invest further in social security, universal basic services, pay for public sector workers and environmental improvements.

Scotland’s National Performance Framework, the campaigners say, should also be re-purposed to track wellbeing.

The statement, signed by the heads of the STUC and the Poverty Alliance and Wellbeing Economy Professor Gerry McCartney, reads: “Scotland is a rich country, yet wealth inequality is rising at the same time as one in four children is growing up in poverty.

“Economic exclusion and inequality on the lines of gender, race, disability, social class, sexual orientation, and other forms of marginalisation remains stark.

“And we continue to put more pressure on the environment than the planet can sustain or our climate legislation requires.

“Despite efforts to date, we are on track to miss our child poverty targets, and climate targets have been missed eight years out of 12. Our economy is not delivering for our collective wellbeing.”

While the letter says the group is “encouraged” by the creation of Mr Gray’s role, it adds: “We are concerned by the lack of substantive progress in redesigning our economy.

“We need a robust plan to put the wellbeing of people and nature at the heart of our economy. We have run out of time for talk, what we need now is action.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is taking forward a range of policies to progress a wellbeing economy for Scotland – including on fair work, just transition, and community wealth building.

“We are also working internationally through the wellbeing economy governments group to share best practice in how to deliver this change.

“We have also set up a wellbeing economy expert group to advise on progress.

“It is clear a system-wide approach is needed to reduce inequality and poverty, restore nature and make progress towards our climate targets.

“This requires partnership and our engagement with business, trade unions and other partners is crucial.

“The New Deal for Business Group (NDBG) has submitted its report to the First Minister with recommendations on how business and Government can work more effectively together in the transition to a wellbeing economy.

“An implementation plan will be developed to make progress on the NDBG recommendations over the next 12-18 months.”