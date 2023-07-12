Home buyer inquiries, sales and prices fell back in June, say surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Home buyer inquiries, sales and prices fell back in June, say surveyors

By Press Association
House hunter inquiries, sales and property prices slipped back further in June as mortgage rates increased, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Yui Mok/PA)
House hunter inquiries, sales and property prices slipped back further in June as mortgage rates increased, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Yui Mok/PA)

House hunter inquiries, sales and property prices slipped back further in June as mortgage rates increased, according to surveyors.

But the upward pressure on rental prices continues as demand from renters rises but instructions from landlords fall, according to the report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

An overall net balance of 45% of property professionals reported buyer inquiries falling rather than rising, deteriorating from a balance of 20% seeing this in May.

A net balance of 34% of professionals also reported newly agreed sales falling rather than rising, which was also a weaker figure than the balance of 8% observing this in May.

This was the most downbeat sales figure since December 2022, when a net balance of 38% of professionals saw sales falling.

A net balance of 46% of professionals reported house prices falling rather than rising, further deteriorating from a balance of 30% in May.

Rics said some survey participants indicated that homes with better energy efficiency credentials are holding their value in the current market.

Looking across to the rental market, a net balance of 40% of professionals saw an increase in tenant demand.

At the same time, a net balance of 36% saw landlord instructions falling rather than rising.

With rising demand still being met with a lack of available properties to let, a net balance of 53% of professionals expect rental prices to increase over the near-term.

Figures from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk on Wednesday showed that, across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage was 6.70% while the average five-year fix on the market was 6.20%.

Earlier this week, average two-year fixed mortgage rates surpassed levels seen following last autumn’s mini budget.

Simon Rubinsohn, Rics chief economist, said: “The latest increase in interest rates and the impact this has already had on mortgage rates is clearly visible in the key Rics metrics regarding buyer inquiries, sales and prices which have all retreated over the past month.

“Inevitably in this environment, activity levels are likely to remain relatively subdued. However, an important message coming back from Rics agents is around ensuring prices are set with an eye on the market conditions of today, rather than the recent past; when this is done, sales are taking place.

“It is also worth bearing in mind that house prices are only very modestly down on their recent highs and well above where they stood prior to the onset of the pandemic.

“Further declines are possible but need to be seen in the context of the previous strength in the market.

“Additional questions included in the latest survey also provide some support for the notion that, on balance, properties with better energy efficiency credentials are holding their value better than some others.”