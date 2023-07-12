Lump-sum cost-of-living payments not targeted at those in greatest need – IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lump-sum cost-of-living payments not targeted at those in greatest need – IFS

By Press Association
The IFS argued that large one-off payments, rather than smaller regular payments, are less useful for long-term budgeting (Joe Giddens/PA)
Uprating benefits would have been preferable to sending out a string of lump-sum cost-of-living payments to households, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The economics research institute argued that the “sticking-plaster solution” has been expensive and ineffective.

The Government has introduced a series of cost-of-living payments, to help households cope with the shocks to their income from surging prices.

The largest of these are five instalments totalling £1,550 for households on means-tested benefits. There are additional payments to people on disability benefits and pensioners.

The total cost of these is nearly £19 billion over two years, the IFS said.

The research, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), indicated that the occasional, lump-sum nature of the payments created additional difficulties.

Researchers argued that it would have been preferable simply to increase benefit levels.

Their document said: “Benefits are uprated each April using a lagged measure of inflation from the previous September.

“This leads to temporary, but large, falls in the real value of benefits when inflation is rising quickly.”

Researchers looked at an instalment of the payments in July 2022.

They pointed to indications that a payment of £326 in July 2022 boosted spending, indicating that people may have been experiencing hardship while they waited for the payment to arrive.

The IFS argued that large one-off payments, rather than smaller regular payments, are less useful for long-term budgeting.

Sam Ray-Chaudhuri, a research economist at IFS and an author of the report, said: “The cost-of-living payments supported low-income households’ spending in the face of rising prices, and no doubt have helped alleviate significant deprivation.

“But, by giving the same amount to all households on benefits regardless of their circumstances, the payments were not targeted at those in the greatest need, limiting their effectiveness in poverty reduction.

“The Government spent £8.3 billion on lump-sum payments in 2022-23 and will spend an estimated £10.5 billion in 2023-24 – a better-targeted policy could have offered higher amounts of support to those in greatest need, with no additional cost to the taxpayer.”

JRF chief analyst Peter Matejic said: “This research shows that policymakers ignored the obvious answer to the cost-of-living crisis facing low-income households of increasing benefit levels in favour of a solution that didn’t focus on helping the families left agonising about how they would afford to feed and clothe their children.”

He added: “The sure-fire way to make sure the people most at risk of poverty aren’t left in jeopardy in the wake of economic shocks is to adopt the ‘essentials guarantee’, which would mean the basic rate of universal credit at least covers the cost of life’s essentials, with support never being pulled below that level.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our cost-of-living payments are delivering quick and much-needed support directly into the pockets of millions of low-income households, with extra help for pensioners and disabled people.

“We’re also helping the most vulnerable by increasing benefits in line with inflation while our changes to universal credit mean people keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Separately we’re investing £3.5 billion in our drive to grow the economy and get more people into work – which always pays more.”