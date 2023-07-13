Pay decision expected amid longest junior doctors strike yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pay decision expected amid longest junior doctors strike yet

By Press Association
A 6-6.5% rise has been recommended by independent review bodies (PA)
A Government decision on pay for public sector workers is expected to be announced as junior doctors launch their longest walkout yet over the long-running wages dispute.

A 6-6.5% rise has been recommended by independent review bodies at a potential cost of £5 billion or more, reports have suggested.

Written statements listed on Thursday’s order paper show ministers are due to give updates on the NHS, police, teachers and the justice system – four areas at the dispute’s centre.

Any increases in pay may have to come from budget cuts rather than borrowing after Rishi Sunak made halving inflation this year one of his policy priorities, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested.

City of London Financial and Professional Services Dinner
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested any pay rises would have to come from budget cuts (PA)

It comes amid further signs of union discontent at the suggestion Mr Hunt and the Prime Minister could reject the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies.

Disruption to thousands of planned appointments is expected as junior doctors in England on Thursday started their longest walkout yet in protest over pay.

The strike started at 7am and ends at the same time on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, teachers from the NASUWT union in England plan to stage continuous action short of strikes starting in September, although its members could still walk out in the autumn if the row continues.

Reports in The Telegraph and Daily Mail suggest Mr Sunak will meet Mr Hunt shortly to make a decision on approving the recommendations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘fairness’ for both workers and taxpayers will be at the heart of any decisions (PA)

Ministers would look at the proposals for the 2023/24 settlements “in the round” and had not made a “final decision”, Downing Street said.

Consumer Prices Index inflation peaked at 11.1% growth last year and was last reported at 8.7% for May.

Mr Hunt has ruled out pay rises funded through additional borrowing, urging workers during an appearance on ITV1’s Peston on Wednesday to “understand this difficult period”.

With the Government refusing to borrow more and no prospect of tax hikes to raise the money, wage increases could be denied or departmental budgets could be raided to fund them, potentially leading to service cuts to services.

Mr Sunak, speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said: “We will be guided by a couple of principles: the first is fairness, fairness for our public sector workers because we want to make sure that they are rewarded fairly for their hard work, but also fairness for taxpayers who ultimately have to foot the bill for pay rises.”