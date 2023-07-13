Sunak and Hunt meeting to finalise public sector pay deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sunak and Hunt meeting to finalise public sector pay deals

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are finalising decisions on public sector pay as junior doctors in England started their longest walkout yet (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are finalising decisions on public sector pay as junior doctors in England started their longest walkout yet (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are finalising decisions on pay for millions of public sector workers against a backdrop of a doctors’ strike, a weak economy and persistent high inflation.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor are meeting on Thursday to decide whether to accept the recommendations of pay bodies which are thought to be suggesting rises of around 6-6.5% for a variety of professions from medics to teachers.

A failure to accept the reports would provoke further rows with the unions, a problem underlined as junior doctors embarked on their longest walkout yet in England on Thursday.

The Treasury has ruled out increasing borrowing to pay for wage rises, meaning any extra cash for workers may have to come from raiding existing departmental budges, potentially meaning cuts to services.

The current level of CPI inflation is running at 8.7% and Mr Sunak – who has promised to cut it to around 5.3% by the end of the year – wants to avoid pay increases which could fuel a wage-price spiral.

City of London Financial and Professional Services Dinner
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested any pay rises would have to come from budget cuts (Aaron Chown/PA)

The wider economic challenge facing the Chancellor and Prime Minister was illustrated by official figures showing the UK economy contracted in May.

Written statements listed on Thursday’s order paper show ministers are due to give updates on the NHS, police, teachers, the armed forces, civil service and the justice system.

Disruption to thousands of planned appointments is expected as junior doctors in England on Thursday started their longest walkout yet in protest over pay.

The strike started at 7am and ends at the same time on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, teachers from the NASUWT union in England plan to stage continuous action short of strikes starting in September, although its members could still walk out in the autumn if the row continues.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘fairness’ for both workers and taxpayers will be at the heart of any decisions (Paul Ellis/PA)

Mr Hunt urged workers, during an appearance on ITV1’s Peston on Wednesday, to “understand this difficult period”.

The Chancellor said: “We will take a responsible attitude when it comes to the element of pay that we directly control, which is public sector pay, and we’ll make sure that any awards we give don’t themselves fuel inflation.

“But what I would say is that just to take your bigger point, because public sector isn’t the entire economy, is that if people can see that the trajectory of inflation is actually to fall dramatically… then people won’t be asking for these pay awards that feed that pay spiral.”

He urged workers to “understand this is a difficult period” and that if ministers “show discipline” they will avoid “having the same discussion in a year’s time”.