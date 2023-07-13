Mortgage defaults expected to increase in months ahead, say lenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage defaults expected to increase in months ahead, say lenders

By Press Association
Losses and default rates on mortgages have increased in the past few months and are expected to rise further in the months ahead, according to a survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Losses and default rates on mortgages have increased in the past few months and are expected to rise further in the months ahead, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders.

Default rates for non-mortgage lending are also expected to increase slightly by the end of August, the Bank’s credit conditions survey found.

Corporate lending default rates are also expected to increase for small businesses in the months ahead, while remaining unchanged for medium and large businesses.

Mortgage rates have jumped in recent months amid expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer, to combat stubbornly high inflation.

  • Two years, 6.75%
  • Five years, 6.27%

According to figures released by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk on Thursday, the average two-year, fixed-rate mortgage for homeowners across all deposit sizes is 6.75%, while the average five-year fix on offer has a rate of 6.27%.

According to figures from UK Finance, about 2.4 million fixed-rate mortgages are due to end between now and the end of 2024.

The Bank’s latest credit conditions survey was carried out between May 30 and June 16, asking lenders to report changes in the three months to the end of May, relative to the previous three months.

Lenders were also asked about the changes expected in the three months to the end of August.

The results do not necessarily reflect the Bank of England’s views on credit conditions.

In signs of a further squeeze on households, lenders also anticipate that the length of interest-free periods on credit cards for balance transfers will shrink in the next few months.

The length of interest-free periods on new credit cards for purchases is also predicted to decrease.

The availability of mortgages and non-mortgage credit to households is expected to decrease in the three months to the end of August, the survey found.

Lenders believe the availability of credit to businesses will be unchanged over the same period.

Demand for mortgages from home buyers and for re-mortgaging had increased in the previous three months, but is expected to fall in the three months ahead.

Demand for corporate borrowing in the three months ahead is expected to be unchanged for businesses of all sizes.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently held a summit with mortgage lenders and a new mortgage charter was agreed to support those who are struggling.

Lenders will be able to offer borrowers a switch to interest-only payments for six months, and an extension to their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments, with the option to switch back within six months.

Both options can now be offered without an affordability check.

Lenders have been urging borrowers who are struggling, or who think they may struggle, to contact them as soon as possible to discuss their options.