Target to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2030 may be missed – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Target to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2030 may be missed – report

By Press Association
The number of approvals for new housing was at its lowest point since 2013 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The number of approvals for new housing was at its lowest point since 2013 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There is a high level of risk that targets to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 will be missed, according to a Government document.

The risk register report, obtained through freedom of information by Scottish Labour, notes there has been a slowing pace of approvals for new houses.

The document, which was produced in February, also says there has been an increase in tender prices which could hinder the target for 2032.

This commitment to build 110,000 affordable homes was made in the 2021 Programme for Government, the first legislative agenda of the SNP-Green Government.

Housing market
Rising tender costs may also hit the housing targets (Rui Vieira/PA)

In the risk register report, the problems with approvals and tender prices are given a “red” risk rating of 100 – meaning the risks are very high and mitigating action is needed.

The risk of insufficient levels of capital funding is given an “orange” rating of 75.

Scottish Labour Housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said all 16 identified risks were higher than their targets.

He said: “Scotland is in the grips of a growing housing crisis, but our affordable housing programme is in chaos.

“It’s clear Shona Robison ignored a string of warnings and left a trail of destruction in her wake.

“Problems are spiralling out of control, casting doubt on key SNP election pledges to build more affordable homes.

“The stakes are far too high for this scheme to join the SNP’s long list of broken promises and abandoned plans.”

In March, it emerged that the number of affordable homes approved in 2022 was at the lowest level since 2013.