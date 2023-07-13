Rayner admits Labour’s standards overhaul plan would still have ‘role for PM’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rayner admits Labour’s standards overhaul plan would still have ‘role for PM’

By Press Association
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has acknowledged that the party’s proposed overhaul of the standards system would still involve ‘a role for the prime minister’ of the day but promised greater powers for an independent ethics watchdog (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Angela Rayner has acknowledged that Labour’s proposed overhaul of the standards system would still involve “a role for the prime minister” of the day but promised greater powers for an independent ethics watchdog.

The party’s deputy leader accepted that the process would not be entirely separate from politics but said improved transparency under the plans would ensure action is taken against rule-breaking.

Labour has pledged to create a new Ethics and Integrity Commission if it wins the next election, which could push for tougher sanctions – including fines – against those who breach the Ministerial Code.

It would have the power to launch investigations and determine where rules have been broken, replacing the existing Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) which is often criticised as toothless.

Angela Rayner at Institute for Government
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, speaking at the Institute for Government, set out how her party would improve trust in politics if it wins the next election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But, at an Institute for Government event on Thursday, Ms Rayner was pressed on whether the process would still give the prime minister the final say on whether to accept the watchdog’s recommendations on sanctions.

“Yes, there will still be a role for the prime minister, but because they won’t have a veto on starting an investigation and then the recommendations again… the prime minister at the moment appoints his adviser who does the investigations,” she said.

“It will be done through the independent Ethics and Integrity Commission and then those recommendations will come to Parliament.”

Ms Rayner said that, by thrusting the process further into the public domain, the prime minister of the day would find it “impossible” not to take the appropriate action.

The deputy leader attacked “Tory sleaze” in her speech renewing the case for a strengthened standards system, pointing to Boris Johnson as an example of a leader who put public standards “through the shredder”.

But she said the former prime minister is “not just one bad apple” and that breaches happen on both sides of Parliament.

She added: “The sense that Britain is becoming a corrupt country is deeply damaging to our international standing, the health of our democracy and the success of our economy.”

Pressed on when Labour’s new ethics watchdog would be established should the party win the next general election, Ms Rayner refused to commit to a deadline of the first 100 days in government.

“I am absolutely determined to get this one right and then implement it as quickly as possible,” she said.

The proposals for a new watchdog, which were first announced by the party in 2021, also include a ban on former ministers lobbying or carrying out paid work relating to their old roles for at least five years.

Labour would carry out a consultation, including the Committee on Standards in Public Life and existing public standards regulators, on next steps for the new watchdog’s creation, the party said.

It comes after a series of standards rows that have rocked Rishi Sunak’s Government in recent months, with ministers Gavin Williamson, Nadhim Zahawi and Dominic Raab all leaving the Cabinet over accusations that their conduct fell short.

The Prime Minister had promised to lead with “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, and, after entering office, appointed as his independent adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, who oversaw the investigation that led to Mr Zahawi’s departure.

But Ms Rayner said that advisory role would also be subsumed into the new watchdog, which would “put an end to the current situation in which the prime minister is the judge and jury on every case of ministerial misconduct”.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Labour want to outsource ethics to a body of unelected bureaucrats chosen by Keir Starmer, instead of trusting Parliament to hold ministers to account.

“It’s unsurprising to see that Angela Rayner doesn’t trust the leader of her own party to oversee ethics in Whitehall.”