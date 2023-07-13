Unions hail ‘significant’ victory after agency worker fight with Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unions hail ‘significant’ victory after agency worker fight with Government

By Press Association
More than 10 unions, including Unite, took High Court action against the Government (Lucy North/PA)
Unions have won a “significant” victory after challenging law changes they said let agencies supply employers with workers to fill in for striking staff, a lawyer says.

More than 10 unions, including Aslef, Unite and Usdaw, took High Court action against the Conservative Government and claimed that the changes undermined the “right to strike”.

They argued that the 2022 Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses (Amendment) Regulations were unlawful.

Ministers disputed the unions’ claims.

A judge on Thursday ruled against the Government and quashed the 2022 regulations.

Sharon Graham
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the judgment was ‘a total vindication for unions and workers’ (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Justice Linden had considered arguments from lawyers representing the TUC, unions and the Government at a High Court hearing in May.

The decision to implement the regulations was taken when Kwasi Kwarteng was business secretary, lawyers said.

Lawyer Richard Arthur, who represented the TUC and unions, hailed a “significant victory for the entire trade union movement”.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said the ruling was a “badge of shame for the Conservatives”.

“This is a significant victory for the entire trade union movement and preserves a vital safeguard in ensuring the right to participate in industrial action is effective,” said Mr Arthur, who is based at Thompsons Solicitors.

“The judgment makes clear that the then Secretary of State had a staggering disregard to his legal obligations when introducing legislation that enabled employers to engage agency workers to cover the duties of striking workers.  He was driven solely by a political ideology to meet a self-imposed deadline to implement the regulations in the face of mounting industrial action across the country.”

Mr Nowak said: “This defeat is a badge of shame for the Conservatives, who have been found guilty of breaching the law.

“Bringing in less-qualified agency staff to deliver important services risks endangering public safety, worsening disputes and poisoning industrial relations.

“The Government railroaded through this law change despite widespread opposition from agency employers and unions.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a total vindication for unions and workers. The Government’s decision to allow employers to recruit agency workers to undermine legal strike action was a cynical move to back their friends in business and weaken workers’ legal rights to withdraw their labour.

“It was entirely counterproductive as, rather than weaken industrial action, it has hardened attitudes and unnecessarily extended strikes. This ill-thought out, divisive legislation must be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Barrister Daniel Stilitz KC, who led the Government’s legal , had told the judge that the law change was “modest”.

Mr Justice Linden said, in a written ruling published online, that Mr Kwarteng had “precious little information” when he made the decision on the regulations.

The judge said he was “not sufficiently” interested “even” to ask to see an analysis by a civil servant.

He said the “decision was to proceed at exceptional speed” despite the civil servant’s concerns about the “effect on Parliamentary scrutiny” and “without any further consultation at all”.

“This was not an all or nothing decision: there could have been a shortened consultation, and/or one with a more limited group of consultees,” said the judge.

“There is no sign that this option was even considered.

“This was despite the lack of an impact assessment at the time of the decision, and despite the evidence available to Mr Kwarteng being that the measure would have negligible beneficial impact in the short term and, quite possibly, an adverse impact on the Government’s ability to settle ongoing industrial disputes.”