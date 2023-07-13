Johnson ally says Government has found a ‘version of PIN’ for old phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson ally says Government has found a ‘version of PIN’ for old phone

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has not been able to gain access to an old phone likely containing messages relating to the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has not been able to gain access to an old phone likely containing messages relating to the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A breakthrough may have been made in the bid to unlock Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone after an ally suggested the Government had recovered a past code.

The deadline for handing over messages from the former prime minister’s previous device to the UK Covid-19 inquiry was missed this week due to complications in gaining access to its contents.

It was reported by The Times that Mr Johnson had forgotten the code used to unlock the iPhone.

Allies on Thursday suggested it was not correct to say he could not recall the digits, but instead that he was not entirely sure of them.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Covid inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett had given the Government until Monday to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages and documents (James Manning/PA)

He was advised not to access the phone again on security grounds while serving as Britain’s leader in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

The device likely contains messages relating to the ordering of lockdowns in 2020, along with his administration’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic.

An ally of the former Conservative Party leader said: “It is not true that Boris does not remember his PIN number, it is just that he does not have 100% confidence he remembers it.

“Separately, the Government has found its own version of the PIN.”

Whitehall officials were known to be trying to securely retrieve the messages on the phone, which is being held by the ex-premier’s lawyers.

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment about the suggestion technicians have discovered a past code that Mr Johnson used.

According to The Times, there are concerns the contents could be wiped if the wrong combination of numbers is entered.

The newspaper has also reported that the device was last accessed in December 2021 after Lord Geidt, then the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial interests, asked for WhatsApp messages relating to an investigation about the funding of the refurbishment of the Johnsons’ Downing Street flat.

Sir Christopher Geidt
Lord Geidt investigated how the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat was paid for during Boris Johnson’s premiership (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

If accurate, the report would suggest that the phone has been opened since Mr Johnson was told to no longer use the mobile.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman has been approached about the claim.

The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to hand over the unredacted WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson’s previous phone after it lost a legal challenge.

Ministers had fought a request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release his uncensored messages, notebooks and diaries from his time in Downing Street, arguing they should not have to hand over material that was “unambiguously irrelevant”.

But the argument was dismissed by the High Court last week.

The Government has since handed over the rest of Mr Johnson’s documents, except for the messages from the locked phone.

The inquiry, which heard evidence from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove on Thursday, is understood to be aware of the efforts to securely extract any potentially relevant content from Mr Johnson’s old phone.

A mobile security expert has cast doubt on claims the messages cannot be accessed because of a memory lapse on Mr Johnson’s part.

Andrew Whaley, senior technical director at Norwegian cybersecurity company Promon, said: “This is a pretty lame excuse. Provided Boris’s WhatsApp is backed up, accessing the data would take minutes.

“As this is a diplomatic phone, the security measures may very well be different, but even still, it’s not an impossible task by any means.”