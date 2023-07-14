UK invites Saudi crown prince for visit – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK invites Saudi crown prince for visit – report

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman met at the G20 summit in Bali (PA)
Rishi Sunak has invited Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman to the UK in the autumn, it has been reported.

It would be his first visit to Britain since the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi five years ago.

The Gulf state’s day-to-day leader was accused of ordering the assassination of the Washington Post writer at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, although he denied any involvement and blamed rogues agents.

Downing Street declined to comment on whether an invite has been extended, as reported by the Financial Times, citing a Government official.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s view of the journalist’s killing, his official spokesman told reporters on Friday: “From the start we have been clear that this murder was a terrible crime and that Saudi Arabia must ensure such an atrocity can never happen again.

“We’ve sanctioned 20 Saudi nationals involved in the murder under the global human rights scheme.”

A UK visit would be the latest sign of western countries welcoming the crown prince back into the diplomatic fold after he was frozen out following the murder.

Britain is aiming to strengthen its ties with the kingdom despite concerns over its human rights record as it seeks to attract investment from the oil-rich Gulf following Brexit.

Jamal Khashoggi
Journalist and Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 (PA)

The FT said details of the trip have not yet been finalised, quoting an official as saying: “It’s more up to them, given we need them more than they need us.”

Mr Sunak met the crown prince on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali last November.

The leaders discussed social reforms, women’s rights and civil liberties, but Mr Sunak did not raise the murder of Mr Khashoggi, No 10 said at the time.

US President Joe Biden raised the subject in his own talks over energy and security issues with the crown prince in July 2022, indicating that he thought the Saudi leader was responsible for the killing.