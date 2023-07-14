Heavy rain forecast to cause disruption on Scotland’s railways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Heavy rain forecast to cause disruption on Scotland’s railways

By Press Association
Heavy rain is expected to bring disruption to Scotland’s rail network (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Heavy rain is expected to bring disruption to Scotland’s rail network (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Heavy rain will hit parts of Scotland on Friday evening into Saturday, with train speeds on some lines being restricted as a result.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying travel disruption is likely when the rainfall moves in from the south.

Affected areas include Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland. The warning is in place between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

Network Rail said it was restricting train speeds on a number of routes on Saturday, including parts of the Glasgow-Edinburgh line.

The rail infrastructure agency said: “We’ll be monitoring the weather around the clock and may need to implement further speed restrictions if rainfall totals exceed what’s forecast.

“If you’re due to travel tomorrow, please check before you leave the house at nationalrail.co.uk or with your train operator.”

The Met Office said: “Rain will become heavy and persistent across Scotland from the south this evening, clearing later in the night.

“Many areas will see 15-25mm, with some places, particularly higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland, seeing as much as 40-60mm.

“Lightning may be an additional hazard in a few places. Some disruption to transport and infrastructure is likely.”