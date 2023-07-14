Climate activists to stage weekly protests outside Labour offices over ‘U-turns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate activists to stage weekly protests outside Labour offices over ‘U-turns’

By Press Association
Climate protesters have vowed to stage weekly protests outside Labour offices unless he commits to new green policies as they renewed accusations that Labour has “U-turned” on environmental pledges.

The Green New Deal Rising group, which last week disrupted a major speech by Sir Keir Starmer and threatened to escalate action if its demands went ignored, held sit-downs in London, Brighton and Leeds on Friday.

They were targeting the constituency offices of Sir Keir as well as members of the shadow Cabinet including Rachel Reeves, with whom they want a face-to-face meeting.

Climate protesters demand a ‘green new deal’ from Sir Keir Starmer (Green New Deal Rising/PA)

Fatima Ibrahim, the co-founder of Green New Deal Rising, said: “The Labour Party can no longer take our votes for granted. Young people want to see real action on climate change. We have tried petitions, we have written letters, we have asked for meetings. We will now host sit-outs every Friday until the Labour Party get serious and back a Green New Deal.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “Labour is the only party with a long-term mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower to cut bills, create jobs, provide energy security and tackle the climate emergency. Our plan will sweep away the barriers that stand in the way of a clean energy revolution.”

It is the latest flare-up in a row between the party and environmental activists, who have said Labour represents an “opportunity to start a conversation” but have demanded stronger commitments on green spending.

Labour last month scaled back its flagship pledge to invest £28 billion a year in a green energy transition, saying it would ramp up spending rather than hit the sum in the first year of a Labour government.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the decision was taken due to the dire economic backdrop, with the party making financial prudence central to its plan to win the next election.

Climate protesters have threatened to stage weekly demonstrations ahead of Labour’s annual conference (Green New Deal Rising/PA)

Last week, Sir Keir was interrupted during a speech on educational reform by two young people, who formed part of the backdrop to his address, heckling him for watering down his climate ambition.

But the party leader said “there’s no U-turn at all” when asked about it in the Q&A, insisting he is “doubling down on it” with his clean power by 2030 mission.

He also condemned the “huge arrogance” involved in the disruptive protests of groups such as Just Stop Oil, drawing a contrast between “interrupting, interfering with other people’s lives” and the “actual change” he said a Labour government can bring about.