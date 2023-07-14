‘Still significant ground to be covered’ in talks on university marking boycott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Still significant ground to be covered’ in talks on university marking boycott

By Press Association
Talks between university employers and the University and College Union (UCU) will continue but there is “still significant ground to be covered” amid the ongoing marking boycott, both sides have said (Alamy/PA)
Talks between university employers and the University and College Union (UCU) will continue but there is “still significant ground to be covered” amid the ongoing marking boycott, both sides have said.

Members of the UCU at more than 140 universities across the UK have refused to mark exams or assessments since April 20 in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The UCU and Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) held what were characterised as “urgent” talks on Friday, the first such meeting since the boycott began.

The two sides released a joint statement saying: “Today’s exploratory talks between UCEA, UCU and the other joint unions’ side secretary were constructive, although there is still significant ground to be covered.

“We have explored obstacles to resuming negotiations and bringing an end to the marking and assessment boycott, with both sides recognising the complexity of the issues.

“Both sides welcomed the positive tone of the discussion and have identified dates for further urgent talks.

“Further discussion will also take place with the joint HE (higher education) trade unions to consider the scope and remit of a review of sector finances.”

The UCEA previously said it is willing to support an independent exercise to establish the “factual position” on the sector’s finances, following differing views over what level of pay the universities can afford.

The union approached the UCEA seeking fresh talks earlier this month.

Ahead of the meeting, the UCU said the UCEA’s position not to offer improvements was “untenable” following the Government’s announcement on Thursday of salary increases for public sector workers of up to 7%.

The UCU says university staff have already rejected the pay award the UCEA “began imposing” in February, and it is demanding improved pay “to deal with the cost-of-living crisis”.

But UCEA chief executive Raj Jethwa said the public sector pay awards are “irrelevant” because it does not mean the higher education (HE) sector “can suddenly afford more”, and that the pay award is “comparable to settlements in the wider economy” and public sector.

The UCEA said in June that 2.6% of students – roughly 13,000 of the 500,000 students due to graduate this year – would be affected by the boycott, and the “vast majority of staff” are working hard to mitigate its impact.