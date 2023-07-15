Child obesity rates putting future of UK at risk, Tony Blair Institute warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child obesity rates putting future of UK at risk, Tony Blair Institute warns

By Press Association
Fit For The Future: A Fair Deal On Food For A Healthier Britain says schools can be vital in tackling the issue (PA)
Fit For The Future: A Fair Deal On Food For A Healthier Britain says schools can be vital in tackling the issue (PA)

Record-level child obesity rates are putting the future of the UK at risk, with urgent action needed to tackle junk food, according to a new report.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) says “political inertia” is the biggest challenge to replacing cheaper, processed foods with healthy, cost-effective choices.

The Fit For The Future: A Fair Deal On Food For A Healthier Britain report says schools can be vital in tackling the issue, calling for reforms to include around 800,000 children who it says are living in poverty but are not able to get free lunches.

Celebrity chef and food campaigner Jamie Oliver wrote in the introduction to the report: “We need economic growth, and to maximise that growth we simply can’t leave anyone behind.

“It’s a scandal that today the health of one in three children is at risk due to the food they eat.

“Free school meals for children is the fourth emergency service.

“If we give the 800,000 children who need one a free school meal, it will boost the economy by £8.9 billion over 20 years because well-fed children thrive at school.

“We know that poor diet is a risk factor for some horrendous conditions, including 13 types of cancer. Why should those living in deprived areas be even more likely to suffer because nutritious food isn’t accessible or affordable for them?

Chef and food campaigner Jamie Oliver
Chef and food campaigner Jamie Oliver contributed to the report (PA)

“It should be easy to be healthy, but it isn’t, especially when we’re faced with a flood of sugar on our supermarket shelves and ultra-processed food clogging up our high streets. And for people with limited time and money, it’s even harder.

“Food companies are also trapped in this system: they need to sell us more and more to keep their investors happy.

“And there’s fierce competition – they’re all vying to sell us foods that are cheap to make and sold for the biggest profit margins, but these are the same foods that are making us unwell.”

The report proposed measures including legislation to restrict junk food adverts and rules to ensure healthy items are kept in government buildings, such as schools and hospitals.

Free school meals
The report says free school meals can help with tackling the issue (Ben Birchall/PA)

It also said artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to identify items with higher nutritional values.

Ultra-processed foods make up 57% of the average UK diet, with nearly one-third of children aged two to 15 overweight or obese, the report says.

Hermione Dace of the TBI said: “Britain needs a fair deal between the food industry, the government and the public to prevent and treat obesity and create a generation that is fit for the future.

“We need a fresh approach, one that confronts nanny-state nonsense to give people real options, rebalancing the food system in favour of healthy, cost-effective choices and disincentivising profiteering from ultra-processed and junk food.

“New technology and cutting-edge science gives government and businesses greater opportunities to create a healthier food environment.

“For the sake of the nation’s future, politicians must act – the health of the nation and our economic growth and prosperity depend on it.”