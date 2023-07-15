Royal College of Nursing accuses Government of being ‘cavalier and reckless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal College of Nursing accuses Government of being ‘cavalier and reckless’

By Press Association
The biggest nursing union has raised concerns about the Government’s “divisive” approach to public sector pay (PA)
The biggest nursing union has raised concerns about the Government’s “divisive” approach to public sector pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has written to Health Secretary Steve Barclay accusing the Government of being “cavalier and reckless” at a time of the “greatest industrial unrest the NHS has ever seen”.

The RCN said Thursday’s decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on public sector pay means nursing and other health staff in England have received the lowest pay rise in 2023/24 among public sector workers.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, wrote: “This highlights the long-term disparity, pay erosion and disadvantage of the nursing profession, and is, frankly, unjust.

“Why does nursing deserve the least? Particularly, given nursing is one of the most diverse and female-dominated professions within the public sector.

“The government has very clearly signalled it does not recognise or value their public service in the NHS compared with other professions.

“The government’s continued failure to value the nursing profession is seriously harming morale and risking the collective effort to rebuild our NHS.”

The RCN leader accused the Government of “disrespecting” nursing staff delivering essential services.

She added: “Secretary of State, you have seen and heard the anger of nurses who stood on picket lines across the country.

“Our strike action may have ended for now, but the half a million plus members I represent, and the patients they dedicate their professional lives to, deserve so much better than this. You and the government have a responsibility to act now.”

Public sector workers, including teachers, police and doctors, will get pay rises of between 5%-7%, the Government said on Thursday.