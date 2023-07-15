Mental health warning as hundreds of applicants to Government fund miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mental health warning as hundreds of applicants to Government fund miss out

By Press Association
The Scottish Government’s Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund has issued funding to 1,461 projects up to March 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hundreds of community mental health projects could miss out after just over half of applications for funding were granted by ministers, Scottish Labour has warned.

The Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, funded by the Scottish Government and delivered by Third Sector Interface (TSI), authorised 1,461 projects set up to offer local support by March 2023.

However, the scheme, which delivers funding to community initiatives across Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, received 2,585 applications to the fund in 2022/23 – meaning 43% were outstanding.

The scheme was launched in 2021 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Sweeney, mental health spokesman for Scottish Labour, said the figures showed the country was in the “grips of a mental health crisis and services across the board are struggling to cope”.

He added: “This funding was designed to support the vital work being done by community mental health services, but hundreds of projects stand to miss out.

“Along with the chaos in NHS services, and the slow progress on school counselling, this is just the latest in a long list of failures under the SNP.

General Election 2017 aftermath
Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney warned of a mental health crisis (Nick Ansell/PA)

“The government’s sticking plaster approach isn’t working – we need a comprehensive plan to ensure people can get the mental health support they need when they need it.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have invested £36 million in our Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults over two years, with approximately 3,300 grants being made to local organisations across Scotland and we are committing a further £15 million in 2023-24.

“This is just one of a number of actions we are taking to ensure more people have their needs met as early as possible – a key ambition in our new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.”

Mental health funding from the Scottish Government also includes providing counselling services in schools for all children over the age of 10.