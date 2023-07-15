Callers wait almost five minutes for answer on Police Scotland’s 101 line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callers wait almost five minutes for answer on Police Scotland’s 101 line

By Press Association
Police staff take non-emergency calls on the 101 line (Ben Birchall/PA)
Call handlers for Police Scotland’s 101 number are taking more than a minute longer to respond to queries, increasing the average wait to almost five minutes, official statistics have showed.

Data published in the force’s quarterly performance report notes the average call response time to the non-emergency line was four minutes and 27 seconds in 2022/23.

In 2021/22, callers waited an average of three minutes and 17 seconds.

Russell Findlay, justice spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said the 36% increase was due to staff being overstretched due to falling police officer numbers.

He expressed concerns that the increased waiting time could have a knock-on effect, with frustrated callers dialling 999 instead for a quicker response.

Scotland’s Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone previously raised worries about the force’s budget allocation for the year ahead despite a Scottish Government uplift of £80 million in revenue funding, representing a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

However, Sir Iain said “difficult choices” were necessary after £37 million of the allocation was to be used to meet the costs of the pay review, leaving £43 million.

Mr Russell said: “These lengthy waiting times are an unacceptable but entirely predictable result of the SNP’s underfunding of Police Scotland.

Russell Findlay is justice spokesman for the Scottish Tories (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Overstretched officers and staff are doing their very best but they are being deprived of the resources they desperately need to serve the public.

“Callers should not have to wait almost five minutes for a 101 call to be answered. It’s the kind of shoddy experience you might expect from a bank or utility company – not the police service.

“My concern is that as wait times increase, more frustrated callers might hang up and dial 999 which could add even more pressure to the system.

“Public safety will continue to be put at risk unless SNP ministers make justice and policing a priority rather than an afterthought.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Police Scotland call handlers work hard to ensure all calls to the service are answered as quickly and as safely as possible – with priority placed on 999 calls.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to working closely with both the Scottish Police Authority and Police Scotland to ensure we continue to have a safe, protected and resilient Scotland.

“Despite UK Government austerity, and in recognition of the crucial role Police Scotland officers and staff play keeping our communities safe, the service is receiving an additional £80 million in resource funding in 2023/24, a 6.3% increase compared to 2022/23.”