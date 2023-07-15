More than 8,000 children’s operations cancelled since 2019, say Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

More than 8,000 children’s operations cancelled since 2019, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say more than 8,000 children’s operations have been cancelled in four years (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than 8,000 operations for children have been cancelled since 2019, according to data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

More than 8,000 operations for children have been cancelled since 2019, according to data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Freedom of information requests revealed that between January 2019 and April 2023, 8,074 children’s operations were cancelled.

Last year, there were 1,927 cancellations, including 660 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board.

In 13 of the 14 territorial health boards, figures were provided for cancellations by both the hospital and the patient.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The shocking scale of cancelled children’s operations is a badge of shame for this nationalist government.

“Behind these figures are countless children and parents having to wait in pain and distress.

“Some of these operations will have been cancelled for good reasons but many more will be because the staff and equipment to perform them simply isn’t there.”

He added: “Years of neglect by this Government have led to chronic staff shortages with communities across the country paying the price.

“How can Humza Yousaf look parents and patients in the eye?

“Humza Yousaf’s NHS recovery plan has completely failed.

“We need a new plan which puts the experience and knowledge of NHS staff at the heart of it to bring local health services back from the brink.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The significant impact of COVID-19 since 2019 on the normal operation of the NHS cannot be underestimated.

“Some operations are cancelled for clinical reasons or because the patient cannot attend, and we have made it clear to boards that patients with the greatest clinical need, should not have their operations cancelled.

“Where cancellations do take place, the large majority are routine procedures, although we recognise the impact this has on the patient involved.

“We continue to work closely with health boards to ensure patients that have had their operations cancelled are seen as quickly as possible.”