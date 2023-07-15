Former soldiers to be ‘called to join reserves as cuts planned to Army’ – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former soldiers to be ‘called to join reserves as cuts planned to Army’ – report

By Press Association
Ministers will reportedly defend the proposals, with the war in Ukraine showing how UK forces can become ‘fleeter of foot’ (PA)
Former soldiers could be called on to join a reserve force in future crises as part of an planned overhaul of the military which would cut the number of UK troops, according to a report.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the long-awaited defence command paper will reduce the British Army to its smallest size since the Napoleonic wars.

Ministers are expected to defend the proposals, insisting the war in Ukraine shows how UK forces can become “fleeter of foot,” according to the paper.

Former regular soldiers, including those no longer serving as reservists, will reportedly be sought to help “revitalise” a strategic “surge” force.

The Army currently has more than 75,000 personnel and there has been speculation that the paper will announce a reduction to the size, with a potential boost for research into drone technology.

The Prime Minister said part of the new blueprint would include ‘zig-zagging’, that should allow members of the armed forces more flexibility in where they work (PA)

The Telegraph reported that the Government will announce plans to cut it to 73,000.

A government source told the paper: “The war in Ukraine – fought on a scale not thought possible in this generation – has taught us many lessons. We have seen there for instance how our forces can become fleeter of foot.”

According to Downing Street, the command paper will lay out the measures the UK is taking to improve the “lethality and deployability of our own armed forces”.

It will include plans to establish a new Global Response Force which defence chiefs hope will dramatically increase the ability to physically respond to crises at short notice, either by being already present or deploying more rapidly.

The Prime Minister said part of the new blueprint would include “zig-zagging”, a concept that should allow members of the armed forces more flexibility in where they work.

He said this had the potential to benefit public service and also make for more “fulfilling” careers in the armed forces.

It would involve making it easier for personnel to move, for example, into the civil service and back again.