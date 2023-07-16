Labour will always invest in public services, says Starmer amid union pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will always invest in public services, says Starmer amid union pressure

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to further spending under a Labour government amid growing calls from unions for him to back more of their policy priorities (BBC/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to further spending under a Labour government amid growing calls from unions, including the party’s biggest donor, for him to back more of their policy priorities.

The Labour leader reaffirmed his defence of the party’s focus on economic responsibility but said it will not hinder the implementation of “bold” reforms.

Sir Keir confirmed that he would keep the Conservatives’ two-child benefit cap and said he would wait until closer to the general election to announce Labour’s approach to housing allowance, which has been frozen since 2020.

Pressed on whether Labour would spend more in power, he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “A Labour government always will invest in our public services.”

Asked whether he is relaxed about being called a “fiscal conservative”, he replied: “I don’t mind what label people put on me. I do want to make my argument.

“My argument is this: What was absolutely plain from last year’s mini-budget is if you lose control of the economy it’s working people who pay.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Sir Keir Starmer told Laura Kuenssberg ‘If you lose control of the economy it’s working people who pay’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

It came as general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union Mick Lynch said people cannot “spot the difference” between the two main parties anymore.

“He (Sir Keir) won’t dare mention the word ‘socialism’,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

“I want to hear that word mentioned frequently, and I want to see a redistribution of wealth in our society, because there are a lot of very wealthy people and there are too many very poor people.

“And now people in the middle are being squeezed as well, with rents and mortgages skyrocketing. He doesn’t seem to be on the side of the people of this country.”

Labour also faced pressure over the weekend from Sharon Graham, head of Unite, who warned there will be “no blank cheque” for the party and urged it to be “bolder”.

The union, which is the UK’s second largest and Labour’s biggest financial backer, wants renationalisation of steel and energy companies to be near the top of the party’s priority list, the BBC reported.

Sir Keir has been emphatic about prioritising “financial responsibility” over reckless spending as Labour seeks to reassure voters it can manage the economy.

But he said on Sunday that this would not prevent the party from introducing bold reforms, including to the planning system.

“I’m not going to put an arbitrary figure on it but we need hundreds of thousands of more houses. I won’t shy away from it,” he told the BBC.

In an effort to distance the party from environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil, with which it shares a mutual donor, Sir Keir also denied that officials had met representatives.

He branded reports that Labour is engaging with the activists “nonsense”, adding: “There’s a right to protest but it’s not an absolute right.”