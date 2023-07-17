Number of patients waiting a year for NHS care rises by 15%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Number of patients waiting a year for NHS care rises by 15%

By Press Association
The number of patients waiting a year for NHS treatment has risen by 15% in the past year, fresh analysis has suggested (PA)
The number of patients waiting a year for NHS treatment has risen by 15% in the past year, fresh analysis has suggested (PA)

The number of patients waiting a year for NHS treatment has risen by 15% in the past year, fresh analysis has suggested, despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to slash delays.

The Prime Minister has made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his top five priorities ahead of the next election.

But the Liberal Democrats said NHS figures show that year-long waits rose in the 12 months to May.

NHS England data states that there were 333,119 patients waiting 52 weeks for treatment in May 2022. By May 2023, that had increased to 385,022.

The Lib Dems said the figures revealed a “stark postcode lottery”, with waits of a year of more far more common in some areas than others.

Trafford Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Manchester ICB in the North West were the worst affected areas, with close to 13% of patients on an NHS waiting list for at least 12 months.

In Brighton and Hove, as well as in Stockport, one in 10 patients had been waiting for care for at least a year in May.

Sunderland in the North East had the fewest waits out of the ICBs in England, with fewer than 1% of patients enduring a year-long delay.

NHS Long Term Workforce Plan
One of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top priorities is to slash NHS delays (Frank Augstein, PA)

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem health and social care spokeswoman, said: “Rishi Sunak promised that NHS waiting lists would fall, instead they keep rising with thousands of people left waiting in pain for the treatment they need.

“These figures reveal a stark postcode lottery, with some areas seeing more than one in eight patients who have been stuck on an NHS waiting list for a year or more.

“The Government’s failure to get to grips with soaring NHS waiting times is causing untold suffering and damaging our economy by leaving people too sick to return to work.

“The NHS is on its knees after years of Conservative neglect. Ministers have to take responsibility for tackling these unacceptable waits for treatment, instead of blaming everyone but themselves.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “This Government is working to cut waiting times and the NHS is treating record numbers of patients each day.

“We have virtually eliminated 18-month waits and are taking immediate action to bring down waits of over a year, including reducing the number of patients requiring outpatient follow-up appointments.

“Our Elective Recovery Taskforce is also going further to unlock the independent sector so patients can be treated more quickly.”