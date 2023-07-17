Victim’s brother urges MPs to reject contentious legacy Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim’s brother urges MPs to reject contentious legacy Bill

By Press Association
Michael O’Hare’s sister, Majella, was shot dead in Co Armagh (Victoria Jones/PA)
A man whose sister was shot dead by a soldier almost half a century ago has urged MPs to reject a controversial Bill to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation Bill) is set to return to the House of Commons this week.

Peers recently removed a contentious element of the proposed legislation which would have offered immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles if they co-operated with a truth-recovery body, but MPs will have the opportunity to restore that provision.

The legislation would also stop new inquests and civil cases taking place.

Victims groups, the main Stormont political parties and the Irish government have all expressed their opposition to the Bill.

The Government has said the legislation is the best way to deliver for victims of the Troubles.

Michael O’Hare, whose 12-year-old sister Majella O’Hare was shot dead in Co Armagh 47 years ago, said victims deserved the right to justice.

He said: “MPs need to pause and put themselves in my shoes.

“If your sister was shot and killed, you’d want the truth to come out and you’d rightly expect justice.

Majella O’Hare was shot dead in Co Armagh (Family handout/PA)

“My sister Majella’s life mattered, she was taken from us in the most horrific way.

“This Bill betrays her, my family and every victim still waiting for the accountability we’re all entitled to.

“Shame on the UK Government ignoring our pleas to drop the Bill.

“I call on MPs to show up, reject the Bill and tell Government to think again.”

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director, said the Government was ignoring the pleas of victims.

She said: “It is disgraceful that a Bill universally opposed, and which betrays victims in the most cruel and contemptuous way possible, continues to be pushed through by the UK Government.

“The call to abandon this shameful Bill has never been more urgent.

“Now is the time for MPs to decide whether they will prop up Government’s plan to protect murderers or stand with victims and for their rights to truth and justice.

Northern Ireland abortion laws
Grainne Teggart, from Amnesty International, urged MPs to reject the legacy Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The stakes for victims could not be higher and we must not lose sight of the fact that there is a better, previously agreed, human rights-compliant and victim-centred way forward to deal with the legacy of the conflict.”

She added: “As it stands, the UK Government has chosen to ignore this. All eyes are now on MPs to see if they will do the same.

“MPs must also consider the dangerous international precedent which will be set by this Bill; providing a blueprint for letting state forces and illegal armed groups off with murder and other serious crimes – a legacy no government should want to create.”

Recent protests against the legacy Bill have called on the Irish government to take an interstate case against the UK to the international court of the Council of Europe should the Bill pass, which Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he would consider.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has previously said he believes the Bill is human rights-compliant and will lead to more families receiving information about the deaths of their loved ones during the Troubles.