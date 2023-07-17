Barlinnie boss: We have no problems housing trans inmates like Isla Bryson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barlinnie boss: We have no problems housing trans inmates like Isla Bryson

By Press Association
Barlinnie’s governor has said the jail houses trans prisoners ‘without any fuss or bother’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
The governor of Scotland’s biggest prison has said he does not “foresee any real problems” with transgender prisoners following the Isla Bryson case.

Bryson, a transgender double rapist originally known as Adam Graham, sparked a political storm earlier this year after being convicted and sent to HMP Cornton Vale, Scotland’s only all-female prison.

The courts, however, had slated Bryson to be held at Barlinnie in Glasgow before a shift was made by the prison’s contractors.

The 31-year-old was eventually moved to HMP Edinburgh after public and political outcry, with the Scottish Prison Service saying Bryson never came into contact with other inmates while at Cornton Vale.

Bryson was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape and is currently housed at HMP Edinburgh.

In an interview with The Herald newspaper, Barlinnie governor Michael Stoney said the prison had a long history of housing transgender prisoners.

“We’ve been dealing with transgender prisoners for a while now and without any fuss or bother,” he said.

“I don’t foresee any real problems following this case either.”

Responding to Bryson’s case, then justice secretary Keith Brown ordered that no transgender prisoners with a history of violence against women be housed in a female prison until the completion of a long-awaited review of the prison service’s gender policy.