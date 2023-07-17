Sunak hails outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s ‘distinguished’ career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Sunak hails outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s ‘distinguished’ career

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA)

Rishi Sunak has praised Ben Wallace for a “distinguished” career following the Defence Secretary’s announcement he will resign at the next Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Wallace, who has been Defence Secretary since 2019, will stand down as an MP at the next general election.

The Prime Minister said he would be sad to see Mr Wallace go but “I completely understand and sympathise” with his decision.

Mr Wallace played a key role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (centre right) with Ukrainian soldiers during a visit to Bovington Camp to watch their training on Challenger 2 tanks in February
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, centre right, with Ukrainian soldiers (Ben Birchall/PA)

His Wyre and Preston North constituency will disappear at the next election after boundary changes and he said he would not seek a new seat.

Mr Wallace is believed to have told Mr Sunak on June 16 of his plans to stand down from Cabinet.

He told the Sunday Times his departure was due to the strain the job had put his family life under.

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister said “of course I am” when asked if he was sad to see his Defence Secretary go.

“Ben’s been a great Defence Secretary. I’ve enjoyed working with him and he’s got a track record he can be very proud of,” the Prime Minister said.

“But, look, he’s been in politics and public service for a very long time, and, as he said, he wants to be able to spend more time with his family, and as a dad myself I completely understand and sympathise with that.”

Mr Sunak said Mr Wallace had been “talking to me about this for a little while, I wish him well, he’s got a distinguished record in public service”.

The Prime Minister said the UK had been playing a global leadership role on security and defence matters.

“I saw that first-hand myself when I was at the Nato summit last week and I can see the respect that other countries have for the UK’s role, our leadership on defence matters, the fact that we have consistently invested in defence, the fact that we have led the conversation on supporting Ukraine.

“Those are all things that the British public should be really proud about, our country’s role.”

Meanwhile, foreign office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said it would be a “privilege to serve” as Defence Secretary in response to a supportive industry analyst on Twitter.