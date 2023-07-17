Supermarket bosses to meet Grant Shapps over petrol price concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket bosses to meet Grant Shapps over petrol price concerns

By Press Association
Supermarket bosses are meeting the energy secretary as he calls for fuel price reductions to be passed to drivers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Supermarket bosses will meet energy secretary Grant Shapps on Monday after he warned he would hold retailers to account if they charge “sky high” petrol prices for customers.

He will meet executives from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, as well as those from fuel specialists BP, Shell and Esso, on Monday afternoon.

Mr Shapps is set to call on the retailers to share their fuel prices live by the end of next month as part of a scheme designed to prevent overcharging.

The UK’s competition watchdog warned earlier this month that drivers in the UK paid an extra £900 million extra in fuel last year, as they were charged an extra 6p per litre more.

Cabinet Meeting
Grant Shapps is expected to tell retailers they need to share live fuel prices by the end of next month (Victoria Jones/PA)

As a result, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would launch a voluntary scheme to provide customers with live, transparent fuel price data.

A number of supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s, have already said they would welcome the scheme.

Mr Shapps is expected to tell the supermarkets he intends to pass legislation to enforce the scheme and said in the Sun newspaper over the weekend that he will make sure any reductions in wholesale fuel prices are passed on to customers.

He said: “I want to now hear how they are going to fix this.

“I will be telling them to do the right thing and immediately end any attempt to overcharge at the pumps.”

Downing Street said Mr Shapps will spell out “that it’s clearly unacceptable to be overcharging drivers at the pump and that they need to pass on the savings to consumers, given that wholesale costs have fallen”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “He will be calling on retailers to agree (to) the CMA’s voluntary scheme that would see them share their accurate road fuel prices by August so we can improve transparency and competition.”

Petrol and diesel prices soared to record levels last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine but have since fallen back.

Nevertheless, the CMA started an investigation into UK fuel retailer earlier this year amid concerns that wholesale price reductions were not being full passed onto customers.

The regulator cautioned that competition was “not working as well as it should be” in its initial report.

The watchdog also launched a probe into supermarket grocery pricing over concerns that retailers could be profiteering from rampant food and drink inflation and is expected to unveil initial findings this month.