Comedian Dom Joly leads Westminster protest against Illegal Migration Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comedian Dom Joly leads Westminster protest against Illegal Migration Bill

By Press Association
Dom Joly, dressed as Mickey Mouse, leads the protest (Lucy North/PA)
Dom Joly, dressed as Mickey Mouse, leads the protest (Lucy North/PA)

Comedian Dom Joly has staged a protest outside Parliament against the impact the Government’s controversial migration laws could have on child refugees, saying: “Whatever your views on immigration, children are innocent.”

The comic and Save The Children ambassador led the charity’s protest on Monday morning dressed as Mickey Mouse after ministers faced criticism for the decision to paint over murals of cartoon characters at an asylum seeker reception centre in England.

It comes as the Government is currently in a stand-off with the House of Lords about the Illegal Migration Bill as members want further concessions including limits to the detention of children.

Illegal Migration Bill
Comedian Dom Joly, dressed as Mickey Mouse, leads a Save the Children protest against the Illegal Migration Bill, outside the Home Office in central London (Lucy North/PA)

Reflecting on the decision to paint over the murals, he told the PA news agency: “It just seems such an inhumane thing to do.

“A lot of child refugees, one of the first things they see when they come to this country is something like that, which gives them a vague feeling that they’re welcomed, and taking those down, it’s a spiteful, nasty thing to do.

“So, we’ve taken the mouse and we’ve stood outside the Home Office, and now we’re outside Parliament, just trying to make the point that this is just not the way forward.”

While appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme last Friday, immigration minister Robert Jenrick insisted the decision to paint over murals was made because the decoration was not “age appropriate”.

Joly, who grew up in Beirut during Lebanon’s civil war, recently visited the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and surrounding villages to report on the impact the war is having on children mentally and physically.

He said: “Having just been to Ukraine, I’ve seen why people need to flee areas and why they do become refugees, they become displaced people and when they do they need to be treated humanely and not detained.

“The Government definitely needs to treat children as children and not as some sort of political pawn or criminal.

“A child is a child, it needs to be looked after, it needs to be kept with its family, it needs to be given education…

“They need not to be detained and they need to be kept in a safe environment which allows them to have a childhood.”

Illegal Migration Bill
Dom Joly called on ministers to do the ‘decent thing’ (Lucy North/PA)

He added: “I’d say whatever your views on immigration, children are innocent, children have not chosen to be in this situation, children have not got views on this.”

The comedian said he is staging the protest to encourage the Government to do the “decent thing” and vote to stop the the Bill or changes its polices in relation to children.

Ministers insist the Bill is integral to efforts to tackle small boats crossings in the English Channel.

There have been concerns from various charities and medical organisations over the potential treatment of migrant children under the Bill.