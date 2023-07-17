Sunak says inflation not falling as rapidly as he would like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says inflation not falling as rapidly as he would like

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said inflation is coming down but not as quickly as he would like (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has acknowledged that inflation is not coming down as quickly as he would like.

He has made halving consumer prices index (CPI) inflation to around 5.3% by the end of the year one of his key priorities.

But he said it is “taking longer than any of us would like”.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

The Office for National Statistics will publish the CPI figure for June on Wednesday.

In May, inflation was 8.7% and the consensus among economists is that June’s figure will come in at around 8.2%.

Mr Sunak said progress is being made to bring price rises under control but high inflation is proving more persistent than expected.

“Inflation is prices going up, and they are all going up faster than we would like,” he told LBC.

“That’s what is eating into people’s pay packets, it’s what’s eroding their savings, it’s what’s putting up interest rates and putting pressure on mortgages.

“So, the best way to help people with the cost of living … is to bring down inflation.

“So, the first of my priorities is to halve inflation. Is that taking longer than any of us would like? Yes, it is.

“Am I the right person to tackle it? Yes, because I identified it as a problem before anybody else.

“I think people trust me when it comes to managing the economy, and they trust me to be honest with them because, you know what, bringing inflation down does mean you have got to make some difficult decisions sometimes because they are the right long-term ones for the country.

“That’s what I’m about.”

Rishi Sunak school visit – London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on a visit to a school in London, insisted he is the right person to tackle high inflation (Albert Pezzali/PA)

He added: “Of course it’s proving more persistent, but I’m being honest with people about the reasons for that, I’m not shying away from it.

“And I’m not apologetic about setting an ambitious target to bring it down. Because I think that’s right to be ambitious for the country. I’m ambitious to make a difference to people.

“And the best way I can make a difference on their cost-of-living pressures is to bring inflation down.”