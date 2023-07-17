Lib Dems blast SNP for failing to back bid to upgrade Scotland’s sewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lib Dems blast SNP for failing to back bid to upgrade Scotland’s sewers

By Press Association
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the sewage system is ‘Victorian’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Alex Cole-Hamilton said the sewage system is ‘Victorian’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

The Lib Dems have hit out at the SNP after a Holyrood motion calling for upgrades to the sewage system was not signed by any of its MSPs.

Alex Cole-Hamilton’s motion was signed by MSPs from the Conservatives, Labour and Greens, as well as his own party.

The motion, which was lodged six weeks ago, notes that in 2022 Scottish Water figures showed there was a 30% increase in the number of sewage overflow events.

In total 14,008 discharges were logged, up from 10,799 incidents in 2021.

The Procurement Reform (Scotland) Act 2014
The Lib Dems at Holyrood have called for sewers to be upgraded (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, many sewage outflows in Scotland are not monitored.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Finding agreement among Scotland’s fractious political parties can be a difficult task but I had hoped that if there was one issue that might unite MSPs it would be the desire to clamp down on sewage dumping and clean up our rivers and waterways.

“Across Scotland we know there were more than 14,000 sewage spills last year but people are being kept in the dark about the true scale of the problem because so many sewage outlets are unmonitored.

“Disappointingly it seems that SNP MSPs are perfectly happy with this grimy status quo.”

He added: “With or without the support of the SNP, I will continue to campaign for the Scottish Government-owned water company to record and publish all sewage discharges so we get a true picture.

“Then we will need to accelerate measures to upgrade Scotland’s Victorian sewage systems and prevent sewage from flowing into our rivers and onto our beaches.”

Previously, Humza Yousaf has pledged to raise the issue of sewage overflows with Scottish Water directly.

In April, he told Mr Cole-Hamilton: “Our beaches are world-class tourist destinations, so I don’t want to see a single sewage dump where it is absolutely unnecessary, so I will take up the issue personally with Scottish Water.

“I will raise it personally myself with Scottish Water and come back to the member in due course.”

Scottish Water has said it aims to install at least 1,000 new monitors on the network by the end of 2024.