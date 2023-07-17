Visas for foreign construction workers in bid to fill UK job shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visas for foreign construction workers in bid to fill UK job shortages

By Press Association
Foreign workers trained in certain professions will qualify for a work visa and be allowed to pay a reduced application fee (PA)
Carpenters, bricklayers and roofers are among migrant workers who will be allowed to apply for work visas and get a discount on fees in a bid to fill UK job shortages.

The Home Office said it was “temporarily easing visa restrictions” for a string of construction roles by adding them to the shortage occupation list.

This means foreign workers trained in certain professions qualify for a work visa and are allowed to pay a reduced application fee.

The Government hopes the move will help boost the economy, “stimulate development” and “attract new talent”, the department said.

  • Bricklayers
  • Masons
  • Roofers
  • Roof tilers
  • Slaters
  • Carpenters
  • Joiners
  • Plasterers

The announcement comes in the wake of calls from some Tory MPs who urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to cut immigration and cut back on temporary visa schemes.

Downing Street defended the decision and said it did not contradict Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s well-publicised ambition to reduce overall immigration figures and end the reliance on overseas workers.

Bricklayers, masons, roofers, roof tilers, slaters, carpenters, joiners, plasterers and other “construction and building trades not elsewhere classified” have all been added.

Those working in a shortage occupation can be paid 80% of the job’s usual going rate.

Applicants still need a sponsored job offer from an employer and have to meet English language requirements under the Government’s points-based immigration system.

The roles on the shortage occupation list remain under review, the Home Office added.

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which advises the Government on immigration, recommended the plan.

Previously the independent body warned replacing freedom of movement with a points-based immigration system after Brexit could cut economic growth and may have “zero effect” on providing more British jobs for British workers.

At the time, industry leaders warned builders could be one of the industries hit the hardest by the changes to the UK’s immigration rules which meant visas would not routinely be offered to migrant workers in jobs which were considered by ministers and officials to be low-skilled.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we’ve always acknowledged that in the short term we will need to flex and use our our Brexit freedoms to enable us to fill short-term occupation numbers.

“Obviously, the shortage occupation list is counted differently to the overall net migration figures.

“Long-term it’s right, as the Home Secretary said. We do want to ensure we have a specially trained domestic workforce.

He said that the Department for Work and Pensions “are doing a lot of work to that end to ensure that those who are inactive or off on long-term sick are being helped back into the workforce to fill some of these gaps”.