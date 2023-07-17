Foreign Secretary to chair UN Security Council session on AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign Secretary to chair UN Security Council session on AI

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be in New York to chair the UN session on AI (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Foreign Secretary will call for international co-operation on artificial intelligence at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

The rapid development of the emerging technology has prompted fears abouts its potential, as well as hope of the possibilities it could offer.

Questions about potential regulation has been a recurring issue in recent months among politicians and policymakers across the world.

A UN Security Council session on the technology – the first the organisation has held – will be chaired in New York by the UK.

The briefing is expected to discuss the potential implications of artificial intelligence on global peace and security, with discussions also set to focus on how the safe and responsible use of the technology can be achieved.

James Cleverly is expected to call for the “widest coalition of international actors” to respond to AI.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sought to position the UK as a world leader on the technology, with London set to host the first major summit on the issue later this year.

“No country will be untouched by AI, so we must involve and engage the widest coalition of international actors from all sectors,” the Foreign Secretary is expected to say.

“The UK is home to many of the world’s trail-blazing AI developers and foremost AI safety researchers.

“So this autumn the UK plans to bring world leaders together for the first major global summit on AI safety.

“Our shared goal will be to consider the risks of AI and decide how they can be reduced through co-ordinated action.”

“Momentous opportunities – on a scale that we can barely imagine – lie before us.

“We must seize these opportunities and grasp the challenges of AI – including those for international peace and security – decisively, optimistically and from a position of global unity on essential principles.”

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Chloe Smith hailed the briefing session as an “important milestone”.