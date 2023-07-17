Double-digit pay rises for public sector workers not inflationary – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double-digit pay rises for public sector workers not inflationary – think tank

By Press Association
Members of the Unite union on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas’s Hospital in London during a 24-hour strike in their continued dispute over pay (PA)
Members of the Unite union on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas’s Hospital in London during a 24-hour strike in their continued dispute over pay (PA)

Double-digit pay rises for public sector workers would not be inflationary, a think tank report says.

A 10.5% salary boost for public sector staff would add 0.14 percentage points at most to inflation if funded by borrowing, new analysis by the progressive Institute for Public Policy Research found.

It would have no impact on price rises if funded by taxation, the centre-left think tank adds.

The move would cost an additional £7.2 billion on top of the money Prime Minister Rishi Sunak allocated to public sector pay pots last week when he announced a 6% pay increase for millions of workers.

Public sector workers would still be £1,400 worse off this year than they were when the pandemic began if they got a 6% boost, the report found.

Raising salaries by 10.5% would restore wages to the level they were in March 2020.

The think tank says such a move is the only way to end all strikes and better recruit and retain key workers, and would also help hard-pressed employees struggling with the cost of living.

It also argues politicians should commit to raising public sector pay faster than inflation every year for the next five years.

Options for raising extra revenue include a wealth tax, re-introducing the national insurance rise and equalising rates on capital gains and income from work among others.

Report author and IPPR researcher Joseph Evans said: “It’s wrong to claim that giving the public sector a more meaningful pay rise will further embed inflation.

“Research shows that there is very little inflationary impact from a significant pay rise, but that the need to stop the fall in living standards for public sector workers is urgent.

“Without an inflation-matching pay rise the public sector will continue to face a triple crisis of falling living standards, a recruitment emergency and declining quality of public services.”

IPPR senior economist and report author Carsten Jung said: “The Government’s claim that by protecting public sector pay we would hugely increase inflation is a red herring.

“The analysis which the Government itself cites shows that restoring real pay to pre-pandemic levels would have only a marginal impact on inflation.

“Addressing the workforce crisis in the public sector requires restoring decent pay.

“This will require funding it through higher and fairer taxation – which the Government is shying away from.”

The Government has said large pay rises for public sector staff would make it more difficult to bring inflation down.

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government would take “difficult but responsible” decisions on public sector pay to tackle inflation.

On Thursday, Mr Sunak accepted recommendations by independent pay review bodies, which said most public sector workers should receive pay rises of 6%.

Teachers will get a 6.5% rise, junior doctors will get 6% plus a £1,250 permanent increase, and police officers across all ranks will get 7%.

Some of the money will come from increasing charges foreigners pay to use the NHS and increasing the costs of certain visas, while the rest will come from departmental budgets.

Teaching unions said they would recommend an end to industrial action to members following the announcement.