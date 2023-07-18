Health leaders warn NHS ‘struggling to catch its breath’ amid strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health leaders warn NHS ‘struggling to catch its breath’ amid strikes

By Press Association
The NHS will be ‘struggling to catch its breath’ between strikes this week, health leaders have said (Jacob King/PA)
The NHS will be ‘struggling to catch its breath’ between strikes this week, health leaders have said (Jacob King/PA)

Back-to-back strikes by junior doctors and consultants will leave the NHS “struggling to catch its breath”, health leaders have said.

Junior doctors in England went out on strike from 7am on July 13 to 7am on July 18.

The five-day walkout was the longest in NHS history and is expected to have led to hundreds of thousands of operations, procedures and appointments being cancelled or postponed.

Just two days after the junior doctors’ strike came to a close, consultants are to stage their first walkout in the current dispute.

Hospital consultants will take to picket lines across England from 7am on July 20 but will still be providing “Christmas Day cover” during the 48-hour strike – meaning they will still provide emergency care.

Health leaders have warned the walkout by consultants – the most senior NHS doctors – will cause “serous disruption”.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “After five days of walkouts by junior doctors, the health service will be struggling to catch its breath ahead of industrial action from senior consultants and health leaders will be dismayed by the prospect of more to come.

“Leaders anticipate serious disruption over the coming days despite their diligent efforts to prepare.

“A consultants’ strike is something of an unknown quantity and while there are plans in place for Christmas Day levels of cover in emergency care, the patience of patients may be tested as wider services are reduced and operations postponed.

“This, in essence, is two Christmas Days back to back and follows a working week’s worth of walkouts from other staff, so it’s very much a step into the unknown.

“Leaders completely understand the frustrations of staff, but if this pattern continues hopes of clearing the backlog will dwindle and the NHS will be stuck in a state of near suspended animation. We’ve got to see a willingness to engage from both sides.”

Last week the Government announced pay increases for millions of public-sector workers, including doctors.

Junior doctors will receive a 6% rise along with an additional consolidated £1,250 increase, officials said, while hospital consultants will receive a 6% rise.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the deal was the “final offer” and that there will be “no more talks on pay”.

As a result, hospital consultants announced they will also strike for two additional days on August 24 and 25.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Even before their first strike in this round of industrial action begins, consultants have announced their next walkout will be on 24 and 25 August.

“These dates will be especially tough as it will be just before a bank holiday weekend, when demand piles up even without a strike and many staff who would cover will be on leave.

“Trust leaders understand why many staff who have seen their pay fall behind inflation for years, and feel undervalued, are taking what can be a very difficult decision to strike. But the NHS simply cannot cope with indefinite escalation of this action.”