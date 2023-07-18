Senior Tory admits the party could face triple by-election defeat

Rishi Sunak could suffer a triple by-election blow, a Government minister has admitted, as the Tories brace for defeat on Thursday.

Labour is targeting Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a contest triggered by the resignation of Boris Johnson and Selby and Ainsty, which is vacant after Nigel Adams quit after failing to get a peerage in the former prime minister’s resignation honours.

In Somerton and Frome, the Liberal Democrats are pulling out all the stops to overturn a 20,000 majority after David Warburton quit following an admission of cocaine use.

“I’m a Scottish Conservative and a Scottish football fan, I have to be an optimist.” Minister @AndrewBowie_MP tells @StigAbell on #TimesRadio he’s optimistic about this week’s by-elections. pic.twitter.com/xQeL5WPtkk — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) July 18, 2023

Nuclear energy minister Andrew Bowie conceded the Tories could lose all three seats.

“Of course it’s possible we could lose all three – but it’s also possible that we might win all three,” he told Times Radio.

“I’m an optimist, I’m a Scottish Conservative and Scotland football fan – I have to be an optimist.”

Defeats on Thursday would increase pressure on the Prime Minister to act decisively to revive Tory hopes ahead of a general election expected next year.

He is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle later this year – with jostling already under way for the post of Defence Secretary following Ben Wallace’s decision to stand down – but The Sun reported that could be brought forward to refresh his top team.

Downing Street has said there are no plans for a shake-up this week.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey was making a campaign visit to Somerton and Frome on Tuesday.

“Somerton and Frome can send Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party a message on Thursday,” he said.

“Enough is enough, the Conservative party soap opera must end. The Conservative Party is simply not fit to govern this country.”