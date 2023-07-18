MSPs seek questions that public would like to ask Health Secretary

A Holyrood committee is appealing to the public for questions to put to the Health Secretary at a future meeting.

Michael Matheson will appear before the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on September 12.

On Tuesday, the committee launched a consultation for Scots and those who work in the health sector to put their questions directly to the Health Secretary.

After recess, we'll quiz @MathesonMichael, the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care. Whether you are a member of the public or work in the health and care sector, you can suggest questions you'd like the Committee to raise:

Convener Clare Haughey said: “Our committee is responsible for scrutinising the Scottish Government’s delivery of health and social care, and this is a great opportunity for members of the public and those who work in the health and care sector to suggest questions for the committee to put to the Cabinet Secretary.

“Your questions will help to inform our scrutiny of the Scottish Government’s approach to developing and delivering health and social care policy in Scotland.

“The consultation is open to all so please get in touch.”

Submissions will close on August 25, and questions can be submitted via the Scottish Parliament’s website.