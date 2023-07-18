Using barges for asylum seekers ‘catastrophic’ for mental health, therapist says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Using barges for asylum seekers ‘catastrophic’ for mental health, therapist says

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm barge is to be used to house asylum seekers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Using barges such as the Bibby Stockholm could be “catastrophic” for the mental health of those seeking asylum, a therapist has warned.

Ann Salter, who works for the charity Freedom From Torture, said making people live on water after experiencing potentially traumatic events while making dangerous journeys on small boats could impact their wellbeing.

She has previously called the plans to house asylum seekers on barges a “mental and physical health catastrophe waiting to happen”.

Her warning comes as the Bibby Stockholm barge arrives in Portland, Dorset, where it will house 500 asylum seekers.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Ms Salter said: “I know people’s experiences from the hotels have been catastrophic for people’s mental health, the barges are going to be much worse.”

The clinical services manager for the north west said that those who have fled to the UK will “most certainly” have experienced trauma from their home country or journey, and that conditions such as living in a “prison camp” on the sea could re-trigger this.

Ms Salter said: “What we know from experience from our clients, [they have] experienced seeing other people drowning, experienced family members drowning, tried to save lives of others.

“That awful thing trying to hold onto somebody and losing that person, not being able to hold on.

“The trauma of being on water and having to cross water, to get on to dry land, and to be on a barge on water is not good.”

Overall, Ms Salter said the barge policy was “disastrous”, adding: “It’s really not acceptable, full stop.”

The Manchester-based therapist explained the way clients often manage their symptoms such as flashbacks is to go for a walk, be in the open air and greenery, which she fears they will have “limited access” to by living on a barge.

Protesters in Portland in after the arrival of the Bibby Stockholm
Ms Salter also flagged concerns over the barges being targeted.

She said: “We know hotels have been targeted by far-right groups, when that happens it’s really frightening and the fear of that as well.

“I do worry about barges being targeted [because] they are so visible.”

The Government has said it has to use alternative accommodation due to numbers of people seeking refuge in the UK but Ms Salter said the problem stems from the backlog in processing asylum cases.

She said: “We have never seen such delays, the delay in people’s asylum claim being assessed has a huge impact on people’s mental health.”

Regarding physical health, Ms Salter highlighted issues seen in hotels where people are unable to cook their own food, which can cause “real problems” for people who need to follow particular diets for health reasons.