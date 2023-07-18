We should have rejoined EU Horizon scheme already, says Sir Patrick Vallance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

We should have rejoined EU Horizon scheme already, says Sir Patrick Vallance

By Press Association
Sir Patrick Vallance speaks during the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain Conference in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Patrick Vallance speaks during the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain Conference in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK and the European Union are being damaged by Britain continuing to be outside the European research scheme Horizon, according to a former chief scientific adviser to the Government.

Sir Patrick Vallance said “we should have joined it yesterday” when asked about his position on the Horizon research programme.

He told the Future of Britain conference, organised by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, that the UK’s continued absence from Horizon was “damaging” both for the country and Brussels.

The UK was excluded from the £85 billion scheme in a tit-for-tat retaliation over post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland in 2020.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is currently considering a draft deal to restart Horizon membership, is understood to have concerns over the “value for money” of rejoining.

The Conservative Party leader is still considering a UK-based alternative to the collaboration scheme known as Pioneer, Downing Street has confirmed.

But Sir Patrick, who played a central part in the handling of the Covid pandemic by Boris Johnson’s government, said it “isn’t sensible” to build a domestic scheme when a Europe-wide version is “ready for us to join”.

The top scientist, asked whether Britain being outside of Horizon caused him frustration during his time as chief scientific adviser, said: “It caused me frustration inside (government), and it caused me pain and frustration outside.

“It is absolutely clear. A system like Horizon that allowed great collaboration right the way across Europe is now geopolitically important.

“China is in ascendancy in science and technology. America has obviously been doing great stuff but it has also become a little bit more protectionist.

Brexit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed the Windsor Framework in February (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“And we have suddenly cut ourselves off from this system. It is damaging to the EU and it is damaging to the UK.”

Sir Patrick said the Windsor Framework, the fix for the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the Brexit treaty, that Mr Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed in February, should pave the way for the UK to rejoin Horizon.

He told the conference on Tuesday: “It is there with long established roots.

“It takes years to get those sort of systems set up, so trying to replicate that domestically isn’t sensible – although I do think there is an opportunity for us to be much more global.

“It is there ready for us to join.

“And I think once the Northern Ireland Protocol issues were not a block any longer, as Ursula von der Leyen said that day, they want us to join, we should join.”

Horizon is a collaboration involving Europe’s leading research institutes and technology companies.

EU member states contribute funds, which are then allocated to individuals or organisations on merit.

Sources have told PA news agency that the Prime Minister is considering a draft deal to join Horizon but No 10 has insisted in recent weeks that a “deal has not been agreed”.