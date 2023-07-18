Justice Secretary: Places in prison remain under ‘intense pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Justice Secretary: Places in prison remain under ‘intense pressure’

By Press Association
Alex Chalk has said the provision of places in prison is under pressure (Jacob King/PA)
Prison places remain under “intense pressure”, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has told MPs.

Appearing before the Commons Justice Committee, Mr Chalk insisted that despite the pressure there would be enough spaces within the prison system.

MPs quizzed the Cabinet minister, in the role since April, on the court system, prisons and legal aid.

Much of the hearing focused on lengthy court backlogs and the prison population, which currently stands at more than 86,000 in England and Wales.

“The issue we face in terms of prison population at the moment is not principally about sentencing length. The principal issue is the remand population,” Mr Chalk told MPs.

Mr Chalk told committee chairman Sir Bob Neill: “It is no secret, there is intense pressure.”

He pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as industrial action by barristers, as among the reasons for the pressure.

“It is the case load which is the principle factor,” he told the committee.

But Mr Chalk stressed: “There will always be enough prison places to give effect to the order of the court, there will always be enough prison places to keep the British people safe.”

He said that about 1,500 prison cells are currently unavailable due to maintenance, but he said that was because of the Government’s legal obligations on fire safety.

“Once that is done, that will bring a lot more back (into use),” he said.

The Cheltenham MP also praised the Government pay offer of 7% for prison officers, calling it a “really important thing to do” and said that paying staff “properly” was a crucial part of improving retention and recruitment.