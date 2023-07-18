MPs back powers for polluters to be hit with unlimited fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs back powers for polluters to be hit with unlimited fines

By Press Association
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said a ‘strong deterrent’ is needed to stop pollution (Jacob King/PA)
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said a ‘strong deterrent’ is needed to stop pollution (Jacob King/PA)

MPs have backed plans to give environmental regulators powers to impose unlimited fines for polluters.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said a “strong deterrent” was needed to tackle the issue.

The secondary legislation strengthening enforcement against those holding environmental permits – such as water and energy companies – passed the Commons unopposed on Tuesday. It will need to be approved in both Houses of Parliament before it can take effect.

But a small number of Tory MPs raised concerns over the powers given to arms-length bodies.

Ms Coffey told MPs: “The purpose of these instruments before the House today is to strengthen environmental civil sanctions so that our environmental regulators can apply an unlimited penalty to those companies that break the terms of their permits and do damage to the environment.

“We are also making it easier for such penalties to be applied rather than having to resort exclusively to have to take polluters to court for fines to be applied.”

Her comments came as MPs debated a Government motion to approve the Draft Environmental Civil Sanctions (England) (Amendment) Order 2023 and the Draft Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) (Amendment) (England) (No.2) Regulations 2023.

She noted that currently penalties are capped at £250,000, saying: “Unfortunately, it seems that some operators may have priced in that it can be cheaper to pay the current penalty than to fix the problem and tackle the pollution”.

She added: “We must provide a strong deterrent particularly for large operators with significant turnover… Our regulators will have all the tools I believe that they need and have asked for, importantly enough, in order to tackle this situation.”

But shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon accused the Government of “going backwards”, arguing the country “is suffering from the Tory sewage scandal”.

Labour’s plan, he said, “would have seen sewage discharges ended by 2030 and we believe and the evidence says that that could be done within the money that’s

currently being derived from dividends”.

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke (Dover) said the statutory instruments should be “properly named as being the continued protection of the over-mighty quangos of Natural England and the Environment Agency”.

She said Ofwat, Natural England and the Environment Agency need “reform”, adding: “Higher fines won’t in themselves lead to solutions. Solutions are only found on this issue by detailed complex, technical, professional solutions.”

She added: “By failing to keep big quangos in check, I’m afraid Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) is responsible for a very substantial fall in housebuilding in this country.

“It’s vital that this doesn’t happen to investment in our water companies too.”