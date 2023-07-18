Private sector tech experts to be seconded to Civil Service, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Private sector tech experts to be seconded to Civil Service, minister says

By Press Association
Digital experts from the private sector are to be seconded into Whitehall under a new Government scheme (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Hundreds of technology and data experts from the private sector will reportedly be seconded to the Civil Service under a new Government scheme.

Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin, who is due to deliver a speech on Whitehall reforms on Wednesday, said the number of placements will be uncapped.

“If I had hundreds offered, we’d be taking hundreds,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times, adding that he is keen to “tap into the talent” of the private sector.

Specialists in artificial intelligence, data architecture and digital engineering from FTSE 100 companies will be welcomed into Whitehall from the autumn, with the scheme to be extended to the science and engineering sectors at a later stage.

The duration of the placements will be flexible, the minister said.

The FT reported that most secondees would remain under the contract and payroll of their private sector employer, with their salaries recharged to the Government.

Mr Quin himself served on secondment from Deutsche Bank as a senior corporate finance adviser to the Treasury during the 2008-09 financial crisis before he became an MP.

“I know personally how having someone from the outside is welcomed by the Civil Service,” he told the FT.

“We’ve got a lot of very talented people. They like the different perspectives that come from a commercial background or a different background that can be brought to play.”

Mr Quin is also seeking to remove barriers for external recruits to enter the senior Civil Service in permanent roles.

He insisted the Government “do aim to be competitive” on pay when asked about the stiff competition on salaries with the private sector in senior digital roles.

He said “extra flexibility” has been introduced on salary, explaining: “Where there are specific skills that we really need to get after, we are investing more to ensure that we get people over the line.”