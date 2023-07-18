Rishi Sunak’s approval rating hits all-time low, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak’s approval rating hits all-time low, polling suggests

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s net favourability has fallen to its lowest level since becoming Prime Minister, according to YouGov (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Rishi Sunak is set to face Prime Minister’s Questions and his backbenchers on Wednesday as polling suggests his approval rating is at an all-time low.

Just a quarter of Britons surveyed by YouGov last week hold a favourable view of the Prime Minister, while two thirds have an unfavourable opinion.

His net favourability has tumbled to minus 40, the lowest level since he took office, the polling firm said.

It is bad news for Mr Sunak ahead of Thursday’s by-elections, with the Tories already bracing for a potential triple defeat.

Polling station
Three by-elections on Thursday could provide a drama-filled end to the parliamentary term (Liam McBurney/PA)

His approval score dropped from minus 34 in late June.

Since then, the economic situation has continued to be dire, with the cost of a mortgage hitting a 15-year high.

Despite Mr Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year, it has stuck at 8.7% and the Bank of England is still hiking interest rates.

The latest official inflation figures are released on Wednesday morning amid worries over more financial pain in store for homeowners.

With the consensus among economists that June’s figure will stay high at around 8.2%, the issue will likely come up in Mr Sunak’s weekly clash with Sir Keir Starmer.

Public perception of the Labour leader is far better than that of Mr Sunak, with Sir Keir’s favourability rating at minus 22.

But it has also fallen, having been minus 14 in June.

One in three of the 2,151 people surveyed by YouGov have a favourable view of Sir Keir, while 54% have an unfavourable one.

Mr Sunak’s last grilling in the Commons before Parliament rises for summer recess comes after he missed the last two sessions for the NHS 75th Anniversary service and to attend the Nato summit in Lithuania.

The Conservative Party leader is expected address his MPs at the 1922 committee of backbench Tories later on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, he faces mid-term by-elections he has admitted will be “difficult”, with his latest personal poll slump likely to add to Tory jitters.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are hoping to inflict blows on the Conservatives in the contests in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome.

Defeats would increase pressure on the Prime Minister to act decisively to turn around public perception ahead of a general election expected next year.