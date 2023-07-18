Action needed to tackle noise and light pollution, peers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action needed to tackle noise and light pollution, peers say

By Press Association
A study included in the report found 40% of the UK population has been exposed to harmful noise pollution from road traffic (PA)
The Government must do more to tackle noise and light pollution, as poorly regulated levels are affecting the health and quality of life of the UK population, the House of Lords has said.

A report published by the Science and Technology Committee has examined the impact of noise and artificial light on human health.

It said light and noise pollution are “currently neglected pollutants” that are “causing significant health impacts”.

The report cites a 2018 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and European Environment Agency, which estimated more than 100 million on the continent were exposed to harmful levels of noise pollution.

It claimed this led to 48,000 new cases of heart disease and 12,000 premature deaths in Europe each year and estimated 6.5 million people suffer from chronic high sleep disturbance.

Also in 2018, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested 130,000 “healthy life years” were lost in England due to noise pollution, and that 40% of the population was exposed to harmful levels of noise pollution from road traffic.

The House of Lords report said “the mechanisms behind these health impacts remain a subject of research” but noise can impact health due to “annoyance, sleep disturbance, fight or flight reaction, and non-specific stressor”.

Artificial light can impact health by disturbing sleep and circadian rhythms, the report added, with sleep disruption also having an economic impact.

Baroness Brown, chairwoman of the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee, said: “Throughout our inquiry we’ve heard of the growing global evidence base for the significant negative impacts of environmental light and noise pollution on our health.

The House of Lords has called for more research into noise and light pollution and their impact on health (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Not only can they cause annoyance, impacting quality of life, but through the disruption of sleep and circadian rhythms, both noise and light pollution can contribute to heart disease and premature death.

“Whilst the increased risk to an individual may be low, the exposure of millions of people results in a significant aggregate health burden.”

The House of Lords has made a number of recommendations to the Government, including a call for more research into light and noise pollution.

The report said the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) should work alongside the UKHSA to assess the harm they are causing, as well as looking at whether alternative metrics should be used to better understand outcomes.

Defra should also establish a methodology for tracking and reporting on light pollution, which is not currently done, before the next five-year environmental improvement plan cycle in 2028.

The report also said a scientific noise expert advisory group should be set up, as there is a similar body in place for air pollution.

In terms of policy, the report recognised the Government’s need to regulate noise and light pollution, as outlined in the 25-year environment plan in 2018. However, it said there are “no specific targets”.

It added there is “little co-ordination between departmental policies” when it comes to noise and light pollution and it is “unclear how, and how consistently, national policies are implemented at local authority level”.

The report said: “The committee remains unconvinced that co-ordination on these issues is effective. The Government should collect data to determine whether planning authorities are acting on noise and light pollution, and help them to share best practice.

“Local authorities should be sufficiently resourced and incentivised, both in funding and access to information and expertise, to ensure they can properly regulate light and noise pollution.”

A Government spokesperson said Defra has convened a group to review the latest evidence on the health impacts of noise, including linking exposure to transport noise with health effects, particularly diabetes and stroke.

“As the committee notes, further research is required to better understand the impacts of noise and artificial light on the environment and public health,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to actively engage with emerging research in this field and our new national noise modelling system, which was welcomed by the committee, will significantly advance the evidence base.”