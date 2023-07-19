How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

By Press Association
The inflation rate for food items slowed in June, the latest figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)
Food inflation slowed in June as price rises for everyday staples such as cheese, bread and pasta eased back.

Official figures showed that the annual rate of inflation for the month slowed to 17.3% from 18.7% in May, but was still painfully high for shoppers.

It represents the third month in a row where food inflation has reduced as many supermarkets kept prices steady or launched price cuts as they were able to pass on waning wholesale costs.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Prices for cheese, fruit and fish all dropped as lower commodity costs and cheaper energy prices filtered through to customers.”

Bosses at supermarket chains including Tesco and Sainsbury’s have told their shoppers that peak inflation has passed in a potentially positive moment for customers and the economy.

However, there are still certain products, such as coffee, chocolate and margarine, which saw the rate of inflation accelerate last month.

Here are some examples of how inflation has changed in the past year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to May, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to June.

All figures are based on Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

These are examples of where the rate of inflation in June was lower than in May:

Olive oil: May 46.9%, June 44.8%
Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs: May 35.1%, June 34.0%
Eggs: May 28.8%, June 28.6%
Cheese and curd: May 33.4%, June 25.1%
Pasta and couscous: May 28.5%, June 24.7%
Jams, marmalade and honey: May 22.9%, June 22.5%
Low-fat milk: May 28.5%, June 21.7%
Potatoes: May 22.4%, June 21.4%
Yoghurt: May 23.4%, June 21.0%
Mineral or spring waters: May 21.2%, June 19.5%
Meat: May 16.3%, June 14.0%
Bread: May 15.3%, June 13.7%
Ready-made meals: May 16.8%, June 13.5%
Fish: May 16.6%, June 12.9%
Breakfast cereals and other cereal products: May 12.3%, June 11.4%
Fruit: May 11.2%, June 10.2%
Butter: May 14.1%, June 7.1%

Here are examples of where the rate of inflation in June was higher than in May:

Sugar: May 49.8%, June 53.6%
Fruit and vegetable juices: May 18.0%, June 22.7%
Margarine and other vegetable fats: May 15.2%, June 22.5%
Edible ices and ice cream: May 20.8%, June 21.8%
Crisps: May 17.8%, June 19.4%
Chocolate: May 11.7%, June 17.0%
Tea: May 14.6%, June 16.0%
Pizza and quiche: May 9.4%, June 15.1%
Soft drinks: May 11.9%, June 14.2%
Coffee: May 9.2%, June 11.4%

The rate of inflation is unchanged for:

Rice: May 16.1%, June 16.1%
Dried fruit and nuts: May 10.3%, June 10.3%