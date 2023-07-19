Susan Hall named as Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Susan Hall named as Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate

By Press Association
Councillor Susan Hall speaks to the media at the Battle of Britain Bunker in Uxbridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Susan Hall has been selected as the Conservative Party’s 2024 London mayoral candidate to face Sadiq Khan.

The 68-year old London Assembly member promised to scrap plans to expand the Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) on her first day if elected.

She defeated opponent Mozammel Hossain with 57% of the vote from London Tory members.

Ms Hall said Mr Khan, who she will face in the election on May 4 next year, has made no significant achievements during his time as mayor and has no “interest in loving others”.

“He (Sadiq Khan) goes on trips while young people get stabbed on our streets,” she said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
“He’s more interested in selling his book than he is helping Londoners with the cost of living.

“When things go wrong, he hires an army of spin doctors to convince you it’s actually not his fault.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

She added that in the next 10 months she will expose Mr Khan for “who he truly is”.

London Labour called Ms Hall a “hard-right politician” who does not “stand up for women”.

“The Conservative candidate for mayor is a hard-right politician who couldn’t be more out of touch with our city and its values,” a spokesperson said.

“She’s an outspoken supporter of (Donald) Trump, Boris Johnson and a hard Brexit; she cheered Liz Truss’s mini-budget, which sent mortgages and rents soaring.

“She doesn’t stand up for women and she hates London’s diversity.

“Londoners deserve better than a candidate who represents the worst of the Tory failure and incompetence over the last 13 years.

“The London election next year will be a two-horse race and the choice is clear – a Labour mayor with a positive vision who will continue to build a fairer, greener and safer London for everyone, or the extreme Tory candidate, who stands for cuts to London’s public services, inequality and division.”