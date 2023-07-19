Homeowner rate hopes boosted after bigger-than-expected fall in inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Homeowner rate hopes boosted after bigger-than-expected fall in inflation

By Press Association
Homeowners have been offered hope that interest rates may not need to rise as high as feared after official figures showed inflation easing back by more than expected in June (John Walton/PA)
Homeowners have been offered hope that interest rates may not need to rise as high as feared after official figures showed inflation easing back by more than expected in June (John Walton/PA)

Homeowners have been offered hope that interest rates may not need to rise as high as feared after official figures showed inflation easing back by more than expected in June.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022, as food price inflation eased and fuel prices dropped sharply year-on-year.

Most economists had expected the figure to fall to 8.2% in June.

Financial markets trimmed their bets on the peak in interest rates to between 5.75% and 6% by the end of the year, having previously forecast 6.25% by next March ahead of the inflation data, which sent the pound nearly 1% lower against the US dollar and euro.

It gives a glimmer of hope for under-pressure mortgage borrowers, who have seen rates on fixed deals soar to 15-year highs in recent months.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, the average two-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage rate on the market is 6.81%, up from 6.78% on Tuesday.

The Bank of England is still expected to raise interest rates – currently at 5% – at its next meeting on August 3 as it battles to bring inflation back to its 2% goal.

Experts said the bigger-than-expected fall in inflation could see the Bank’s policymakers opt for a smaller increase of 0.25 percentage points rather than another 0.5% rise.

But CPI is still a long way from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s target to halve inflation to 5.3% by the year end, with inflation having proved more stubborn than expected in recent months.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We aren’t complacent and know that high prices are still a huge worry for families and businesses.”

He stressed the need to “stick to the plan” to bring inflation under control.

Asked if the decline in inflation means the Bank should ease up on interest rate hikes, Mr Hunt said: “What we have seen is the Bank has taken very difficult decisions and the Government has taken very difficult decisions in the autumn statement to make sure that we really do start to bring down inflation.

“We are seeing the first fruits of that but there’s a long way to go and we need to remember that families are still feeling a lot of pressure.”

The ONS said falling fuel prices was the biggest driver behind the drop, down by a record 22.7% in June, while food price inflation pared back to 17.3% from 18.7% in May, though it is still painfully high.

Average petrol and diesel prices were 143p and 145.7p a litre respectively last month, compared with 184p and 192.4p a year earlier, according to the ONS.

In another encouraging sign, so-called core inflation data was also better than feared, falling back to 6.9% from a 30-year high of 7.1% in May.

Core CPI – which excludes the price of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco – is often more in focus for the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members when they set interest rates.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Economist James Smith at ING said it will be a “close call” whether the Bank votes for a quarter or half percentage point rise in August, with record wage growth being watched intently.

He said: “Is this enough to convince the Bank of England to opt for a 25 basis point rate hike in August?

“We think it probably will – but it’s going to be a close call.

“The Bank will also be looking at the recent wage data, which was stronger than expected but came alongside figures showing a renewed cooling in the jobs market and improvements in worker supply.”

The latest figures also showed that the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs (CPIH) fell to 7.3% from 7.9% in May, while the Retail Prices Index slowed to 10.7% from 11.3%.