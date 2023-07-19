Labour figures gather for funeral of former general secretary Margaret McDonagh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour figures gather for funeral of former general secretary Margaret McDonagh

By Press Association
The order of service for the Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Baroness Margaret McDonagh at St Bonifaces RC Church in Mitcham, London. The Labour Party’s first female general secretary died at the age of 61 last month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The order of service for the Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Baroness Margaret McDonagh at St Bonifaces RC Church in Mitcham, London. The Labour Party’s first female general secretary died at the age of 61 last month (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has joined mourners in London for the funeral of Margaret McDonagh, Labour’s first female general secretary.

Baroness McDonagh died in June aged 61 and was hailed for her key role in Labour’s 1997 landslide election victory.

Her sister Siobhain McDonagh is the current Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden in south London.

Margaret McDonagh Requiem Mass
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving at St Boniface RC Church in Mitcham, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Figures from across the party gathered for the service, including former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Other faces from the New Labour era, including Lord Mandelson, attended the Mass at St Boniface RC Church in Mitcham, alongside current shadow cabinet members including Emily Thornberry, Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband and David Lammy.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also in attendance.