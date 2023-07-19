Plans to reduce temporary accommodation not enough, says housing charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to reduce temporary accommodation not enough, says housing charity

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf, meets meets staff and residents during a visit to Gilven House in Glenrothes, Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)
A housing charity has queried whether £60 million funding announced by the Scottish Government to reduce the number of people in temporary accommodation will be enough to make the radical change needed.

First Minister Humza Yousaf joined service users at supported accommodation in Glenrothes, Fife, on Wednesday and listened to stories from women who have experienced homelessness.

Alison Watson, from housing and homelessness charity Shelter, said Scotland was facing a “housing emergency that is ruining lives”.

The Scottish Government announced the fund to increase the supply of social housing by supporting local authorities and social landlords to purchase properties including empty homes.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, centre, meets staff at Gilven House in Glenrothes, Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)

They will also look at other measures to reduce the use of temporary accommodation, including working with social landlords to increase allocations to homeless households.

Mr Yousaf said: “The range of actions we will be taking, including our £60 million plan, will help us effect real change.

“A great deal of consideration has been given to the best way to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation.

“I am thankful to members of the temporary accommodation task and finish group and all its contributors for the role they played in shaping the final recommendations.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf, second right, speaks to staff at Gilven House in Glenrothes, Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)

In 2022, 13,945 people across Scotland lived in temporary accommodation.

But Ms Watson said there was a “sense of business as usual” regarding the announcement.

Speaking to journalists at Glenliven House in Glenrothes she said: “We haven’t heard enough today to feel confident that there’s going to be enough of a change that we’re going to see that go faster and make that difference.

“At the end of the day, that potentially means more people getting stuck in temporary accommodation rather than lifting those people and giving them a start in life.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan insisted that Wednesday’s announcement was the start of a wider programme.

He said: “This is a start, I think it’s a good start, but there is much more to be done in that.

“We need to be building more social housing.

“We can look at other things like empty homes, there are 30-40,000 empty homes across Scotland right now.

“We can try and bring the figures down pretty quickly.”