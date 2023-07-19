Nation’s savings ‘may have lost as much as £113bn over past year in real terms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nation’s savings ‘may have lost as much as £113bn over past year in real terms’

By Press Association
Savers have been ‘pummelled’ by high inflation and lower returns on savings, AJ Bell said (PA)
Savers have been ‘pummelled’ by high inflation and lower returns on savings, AJ Bell said (PA)

As much as £113 billion could have been wiped off the value of the nation’s savings over the past year in real terms, analysis suggests.

The analysis by investment platform AJ Bell was released after Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) eased to 7.9% last month, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “Even though inflation has fallen today, savers are still being pummelled by high inflation and lower returns on savings.

“Although interest rates have risen considerably over the past year and a half, savers still lost money in real terms thanks to double-digit inflation for much of that period.

“Over the past year the average saver with £1,000 in an easy-access account will find it’s now worth £938 in real terms, having got an average of 1.18% interest over that period. The top-rate easy-access accounts would have paid more over that time, but nowhere near current inflation of 7.9%.

“Based on the £1.81 trillion that Brits have in savings accounts, it means the nation’s savings could have collectively lost as much as £113 billion over the past year in real terms, based on current inflation and assuming savings were earning the average easy-access rate.

“Although some of that money will have been in fixed-rate accounts earning higher interest, a large proportion will also have been in accounts earning zero or minimal interest.

“We know that £250 billion of savers’ money is sitting in accounts earning no interest, with that money alone losing £18 billion in real terms.”

Savings providers have been coming under pressure to pass on interest rate rises more quickly to savers, following concerns that borrowing rates were being hiked faster than savings rates.

A new consumer duty will come into force from July 31, forcing financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do.

In a recent letter to the Treasury Committee, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi said: “We welcome that many firms have acted in advance of the consumer duty to simplify their product ranges and equalise rates between on and off-sale savings accounts.

“We will monitor firms’ actions to comply with the duty and take appropriate steps, including enforcement action if appropriate, if we find they are consistently not providing good outcomes for their customers.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said there is not one standard cash savings account on the website’s records that can outpace inflation at 7.9%.

But she added that the impacts of inflation should not discourage savers from searching for and switching to a better deal.

She said: “Top rates across the savings spectrum have improved since the last inflation announcement and more improvements may well surface in the coming weeks.”

Ms Springall said several providers now offer 6% to savers who are prepared to lock their money away in a bond for at least one year.

“Those savers who have a maturing one-year fixed bond may well realise the rates are more than double the top rates offered a year ago,” she said.

“This area of the market is brimming with challenger banks, and they traditionally move quickly to attract deposits to fund their future lending.”

She said some top easy-access deals now pay more than 4%.

Ms Springall added: “Savers will need to consider both their short-term needs and long-term goals when comparing the variety of accounts on the market.”