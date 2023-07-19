Home Secretary ‘particularly concerned’ about rapid development of AI chatbots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary ‘particularly concerned’ about rapid development of AI chatbots

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Yui Mok/PA)
The Home Secretary has said she is “particularly concerned” about the rapid development and public deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT in relation to terrorism and national security.

Suella Braverman’s comments came as she was pressed by Labour and the SNP about an update to the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, Contest, which acknowledged the potential for AI to facilitate terrorist activities.

Shadow home office minister Holly Lynch insisted “concrete measures are woefully lacking in the update”, and SNP home affairs spokesman Stuart C McDonald asked Ms Braverman if she thinks “legislation is required in this area”.

Holly Lynch
The Home Secretary emphasised the urgency of addressing unknown risks posed by the technology and the need for collaboration to mitigate the threats to public safety and national security.

Asking an urgent question on the long-awaited update to Contest in the Commons, Ms Lynch said: “We are concerned by certain omissions from the update and the disparity between the threats outlined and the responses proposed.

“On AI, the update recognises the challenge, saying terrorists are likely to exploit the technology.

“We have called for new offences criminalising the training of chatbots to radicalise individuals, but concrete measures are woefully lacking in the update. So how is the Government going to tackle this?”

Mr McDonald said: “I was surprised by the very limited reference in the strategy of the use of artificial intelligence for radicalisation and instruction.

“Can she say, does she believe legislation is required in this area, what more concrete steps are being taken to address use of AI in that way?”

The Home Secretary said: “It’s clear that foundation model AIs undoubtedly hold vast potential, and they are crucial to the UK’s mission to become a science and tech superpower.

“But there are still many unknowns with this class of technology and many other forms of emerging technology which pose significant but not yet fully understood public safety and national security risks.

“I am particularly concerned about the rapid development and public deployment of generative large language models like ChatGPT, and we are alert to the exponential pace of their development, the emergent capabilities, which make the exact risks difficult to anticipate or control and the relative ease with which safeguards can be overwritten.

“So those at the forefront of those technologies are explicit about their seriousness and of these risks if proper safeguards are not developed quickly.

“So we look forward to promoting and enabling an open and constructive dialogue and deepened collaboration with tech company leaders, industry experts and like-minded nations as we seek to ensure the gifts of this technology are delivered and society is protected.”

Ms Braverman said there was a discussion at the recent Five Eyes security conference in New Zealand about “the emerging hostile use of technology and collaborative ways in which, at the international level, we may work to mitigate those risks”.

The Home Office counter-terrorism strategy was updated on Tuesday for the first time in five years.

Since it was last updated in 2018, there have been nine declared terrorist attacks in the UK in which six people were killed and 20 injured.

Police and security services have also disrupted 39 plots that aimed to target public figures such as MPs, events including the London Pride march, and popular sites in London.

The report found the risk of a terror attack in the UK is rising with domestic plotters harder to detect, a persistent threat from Islamist extremists and advances in technology being exploited.

Ms Braverman told MPs: “Through this updated strategy, we will place greater focus on using all the levers of the state to identify and intervene against terrorists.

“We will build critical partnerships with the private sector and international allies to keep the public safe. And we will harness the opportunities presented by new technology.

“There is no greater duty for this Government than to keep the British people safe. And I will not rest in delivering that mission.”